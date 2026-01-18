403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Set to Launch Starlink Rival 'Rassvet' in 2027
(MENAFN) Russia will deploy its own satellite internet system comparable to Starlink—operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX company—by 2027, Dmitry Bakanov, the head of Roscosmos, has announced.
Starlink delivers high-speed internet through the planet's most extensive satellite network, with over 9,000 units in low-Earth orbit. The service began rolling out in 2020 and, according to the company, has grown to over 9 million users in more than 150 countries and territories. However, it is not officially available in Russia.
On Friday, Bakanov presented Channel One journalists with a Russian-designed terminal for satellite broadband internet access, saying that it would allow users anywhere around the globe to stay connected. The head of the country's space agency added that the serial production of the hardware will begin before the end of this year.
An orbital constellation of more than 300 satellites will assure that the Russian system, 'Rassvet' (dawn), is fully deployed and operational by next year, the Roscosmos CEO said.
"It is very important to provide connectivity to all territories that are not covered by terrestrial communication networks," Bakanov stressed.
In November, the head of the Russian parliament's information policy committee, Sergey Boyarsky, told Tass that the low-Earth orbit satellite constellation would become Moscow's response to America's Starlink system.
The project, developed by the Moscow-based aerospace company Bureau 1440, would allow for a "qualitative leap" in providing communications to Russia's remote regions, Boyarsky said. The Russian authorities also plan to provide access to Rassvet to allied countries, he added.
Starlink has played a key role for the Ukrainian forces in the conflict with Russia, enabling them to coordinate operations, conduct surveillance and operate drone systems.
Ukraine has received over 50,000 Starlink terminals since 2022, according to the Kiev authorities. Last year, Musk called his satellite internet "the backbone of the Ukrainian army," claiming that "their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off."
Officials in Moscow have repeatedly expressed concern about the weaponization the technology, while the Russian military has developed effective electronic warfare means to jam the Starlink signal.
Starlink delivers high-speed internet through the planet's most extensive satellite network, with over 9,000 units in low-Earth orbit. The service began rolling out in 2020 and, according to the company, has grown to over 9 million users in more than 150 countries and territories. However, it is not officially available in Russia.
On Friday, Bakanov presented Channel One journalists with a Russian-designed terminal for satellite broadband internet access, saying that it would allow users anywhere around the globe to stay connected. The head of the country's space agency added that the serial production of the hardware will begin before the end of this year.
An orbital constellation of more than 300 satellites will assure that the Russian system, 'Rassvet' (dawn), is fully deployed and operational by next year, the Roscosmos CEO said.
"It is very important to provide connectivity to all territories that are not covered by terrestrial communication networks," Bakanov stressed.
In November, the head of the Russian parliament's information policy committee, Sergey Boyarsky, told Tass that the low-Earth orbit satellite constellation would become Moscow's response to America's Starlink system.
The project, developed by the Moscow-based aerospace company Bureau 1440, would allow for a "qualitative leap" in providing communications to Russia's remote regions, Boyarsky said. The Russian authorities also plan to provide access to Rassvet to allied countries, he added.
Starlink has played a key role for the Ukrainian forces in the conflict with Russia, enabling them to coordinate operations, conduct surveillance and operate drone systems.
Ukraine has received over 50,000 Starlink terminals since 2022, according to the Kiev authorities. Last year, Musk called his satellite internet "the backbone of the Ukrainian army," claiming that "their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off."
Officials in Moscow have repeatedly expressed concern about the weaponization the technology, while the Russian military has developed effective electronic warfare means to jam the Starlink signal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment