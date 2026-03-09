Raising The American Flag With Team USA

MENAFN - 3BL) As the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games get underway, Comcast is helping keep American flags flying proudly in communities across the country through Operation Old Glory.

In January, U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist and military veteran Jen Lee joined Comcast employee volunteers for a flag replacement ceremony in Centennial, Colorado. Together, they lowered a worn American flag, folded it with care, and raised a new one in its place, creating a meaningful moment for student athletes from the Vista Hockey Club and members of the American Legion who gathered to witness the tribute.

“The American flag is so much more than a symbol. It represents the people who serve, the families who support them, and the values that connect us as Americans,” Lee said.

Born in Taiwan, Lee moved with his family to San Francisco when he was eight. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as an aircraft mechanic in Hawaii before deploying to Iraq. His service also opened the door to U.S. citizenship, and he was sworn in following his deployment.

In 2009, while stationed stateside, a motorcycle accident resulted in the loss of his left leg above the knee. During his recovery, Lee was introduced to sled hockey through Operation Comfort at Brooke Army Medical Center, setting him on a path that would eventually lead to Team USA.

Created and led by military-connected employees at Comcast, Operation Old Glory mobilizes volunteers-called Flag Ambassadors-to replace worn or damaged American flags at no cost to homeowners or businesses. There's no catch, no fine print, and no requirement to be an Xfinity customer.

Since the program's launch, our Flag Ambassadors have replaced thousands of flags nationwide. Every new flag we provide is American-made and sourced from a veteran-owned business, and every replacement follows proper customs and ceremony.

Supporting the military community is a year-round commitment at Comcast. We are proud to create special experiences for military customers, hire military-connected talent, and partner with organizations that serve veterans and their families.

Service members and veterans worldwide can enjoy free access to NBCUniversal's full coverage of the Winter Paralympics, courtesy of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Comcast NBCUniversal. Visit the Exchange's Olympic Hub to learn more.

