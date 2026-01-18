403
Denmark Bolsters Greenland Defense After Trump Takeover Remarks
(MENAFN) Greenland Police authorized the creation of a restricted military zone Saturday on Nuuk's outskirts in Qinngorput, as escalating tensions between Washington and Copenhagen over territorial control intensify.
The police force announced in a written statement that a temporary military installation has been established for Danish Armed Forces equipment warehousing, complete with perimeter fencing and warning signage throughout the designated zone.
"The site will be under continuous guard, and unauthorized persons will not have access to the restricted area. Consideration has been given to safety and the local community, and relevant signs and barriers have been put in place to guide motorists and pedestrians," the statement said.
Multiple European nations have expanded their military footprint in Greenland through training operations and surveillance activities, responding to US President Donald Trump's repeated declarations that the territory should be "in the hands of the US" to counter Russia and China.
Escalating the confrontation Saturday, Trump announced Washington will impose 10% import duties on merchandise from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland starting February 1, with rates climbing to 25% by June, citing their resistance to US acquisition of Greenland.
Following Trump's tariff threat, European leadership—including the European Council and EU Commission presidents—pledged unified countermeasures.
Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has persistently drawn American attention due to its geopolitically critical Arctic position and extensive mineral deposits, alongside Washington's stated apprehensions regarding increased Russian and Chinese regional presence.
