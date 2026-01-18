403
Ali Shaath assumes leadership of Gaza administration committee
(MENAFN) Dr. Ali Shaath has formally assumed his role as head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), announcing that his first official step was the approval and signing of the committee’s mission statement, according to official statements.
“Today, as my first official act, I adopted and signed the NCAG Mission Statement, affirming our governing mandate and operating principles,” Shaath said late Saturday in a post on a US-based social media platform.
He stated that the NCAG is “authorized by UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and President Donald J. Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan,” adding that the committee’s role is to transform Gaza’s transitional phase into “a foundation for lasting Palestinian prosperity.”
Shaath further explained that the body would function “under the guidance of the Board of Peace, chaired by President Donald J. Trump, and with the support and assistance of the High Representative for Gaza.”
“Our mission is to rebuild the Gaza Strip not just in infrastructure but also in spirit,” he said.
According to the mission statement, the committee’s objectives include restoring security, reviving critical public services such as electricity, water, healthcare, and education, and advancing a system of governance “rooted in peace, democracy, and justice.”
Shaath emphasized that the NCAG would conduct its work “with the highest standards of integrity and transparency,” while focusing on developing “a productive economy capable of replacing unemployment with opportunity for all.”
“We embrace peace, through which we strive to secure the path to true Palestinian rights and self-determination,” he added.
Reports also indicated that members of a newly formed technocratic committee have been announced to supervise the transition of authority in the Gaza Strip, as part of President Donald Trump’s 20-point initiative aimed at ending Israel’s genocidal war on the territory.
