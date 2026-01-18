403
Orban accuses Western European governments of overburdening taxpayers
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the European Union and Western European governments of overburdening taxpayers while promoting “soothing lies” to justify funding Ukraine’s war effort.
In an interview with Kossuth Radio, Orban criticized Brussels’ financial commitments to Ukraine, which now total over €193 billion ($224 billion). He expressed particular concern over a recently proposed €90 billion funding package, noting that Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic had secured exemptions after what he called a “long and bloody night of knifing.”
Orban dismissed EU claims that Ukraine could repay these loans using reparations from Russia, calling the scenario “beyond the realm of fairy tales.” He argued that no serious expert believes Russia could be forced to pay reparations through battlefield defeat, and warned that the financial burden would ultimately fall on European taxpayers.
The European Commission has indicated it may use frozen Russian central bank assets to offset loans, but no legal framework currently exists for such seizures. Meanwhile, EU citizens could face annual interest payments of at least €3 billion for as long as the loans remain outstanding.
