Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian presidential envoy warns Europe to not “provoke their daddy”

2026-01-18 06:23:52
(MENAFN) Russia’s presidential envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, on Saturday mocked European countries following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs tied to the Greenland dispute. Dmitriev warned Europe not to “provoke their daddy” in a post on social media.

Trump announced plans to impose 10% tariffs on imports from eight European nations— the UK, Denmark, France, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, and Norway—citing “national security” concerns related to Greenland. The tariffs are set to rise to 25% starting June 1 and would remain in effect until an agreement is reached on the “complete and total purchase of Greenland.”

Dmitriev noted that the tariffs amount to roughly “1% per soldier sent to Greenland” and referenced previous posts in which NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was jokingly called “daddy” in relation to Trump.

Trump has long insisted on the US interest in Greenland, arguing that control of the autonomous Arctic territory is necessary for national security purposes.

