Bharti Singh Reveals How Gola Has Become Protective For His Little Brother Kaju

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Star comedian and new mommy Bharti Singh seems to be emotional as her elder son Lakshya aka Gola has been showing elder brother traits and turning protective of his one month old younger brother Kaju.

The actress took to her YouTube vlogs to share how Gola becomes very angry at the house staff if Kaju cries.

“When our Nanny tries to massage Kaju, Gola immediately protests, asking why she is hitting him or making his brother cry. He even scolds her,” said Bharti.

She added,“If this is happening in another room, the moment he hears Kaju crying during the massage, he runs, even leaving his cartoon midway. He keeps asking what happened and why Kaju is crying. It's really sweet.”

The doting mother also revealed how the first thing Gola does after waking up is kiss his younger brother.

“The first thing the boy does after waking up is look for Kaju and kiss him. He searches for him everywhere, and thankfully, he has now started doing it regularly,” she informed.

The actress recently was seen missing her baby bump and her pregnancy days.

The comedian had shared a beautiful picture straight from her maternity shoot, and wrote,“Missing the bump, loving the blessing.”

In the picture, a heavily pregnant Bharti was seen posing for a serene maternity shoot, dressed in a soft blush-pink flowing gown, and gently cradling her baby bump.

For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbaachiya welcomed their second baby, a boy on December 19. The couple fondly calls him as Kaju.

The new mommy keeps her fans posted with baby and her daily life's details through her YouTube vlogs.

Recently, Bharti in her vlog had revealed about her new born baby boy's sleep cycle.

In the vlog, Bharti was seen holding her baby boy in her arms as she wanted him to soak in fresh sunlight for vitamin D.

“The doctor told me to get Kaju's soak in some fresh sunlight face so here I am," Bharti said.

The actress sharing details about Kaju's sleep cycle, revealed how he sleeps throughout the day and is wide awake at night.

"This kid in my arms sleeps at 2 AM., and wakes up at 7 AM., as if he's a factory worker who has to go to work early in the morning.”

She added,“Now he will sleeping on his mother's lap, all day and then at night, he wakes up with his eyes wide open.”

Just two weeks after giving birth to her second son, Bharti was seen resuming work, and was seen at the shoot location for the third season of“Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited".

Bharti and Harssh are already parents to a three-year-old son Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, fondly called as Gola, whom they welcomed in 2022.

The couple got married in 2017 after dating for a few years.

