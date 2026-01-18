403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Prince Harry returns to court over alleged press misconduct
(MENAFN) Prince Harry is once again heading to a London courtroom to claim that newspapers employed unlawful tactics to gather information. While the setting may seem familiar, his approach and perspective appear different this time.
As proceedings against the Daily Mail’s publisher get underway on Monday, Harry will vigorously defend his case, but he no longer seems to be battling the wider world. Instead, he appears more focused on family reconciliation than broad confrontation.
This marks his third major legal action targeting newspaper groups over alleged unlawful conduct. Harry is set to appear as a witness in the civil case against Associated Newspapers, joining other claimants such as Sir Elton John, Liz Hurley, and Baroness Lawrence, whose son Stephen Lawrence was murdered.
The Daily Mail’s publishers have dismissed the allegations as “preposterous” and are preparing a robust defense of their reporting.
The context for Harry’s fight now contrasts with his 2023 case against the Mirror group. That year also saw the release of his candid memoir Spare and the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary, both of which generated controversy regarding the Royal Family. His victory over the Mirror made headlines, marking one of the most high-profile royal court appearances in modern history.
As proceedings against the Daily Mail’s publisher get underway on Monday, Harry will vigorously defend his case, but he no longer seems to be battling the wider world. Instead, he appears more focused on family reconciliation than broad confrontation.
This marks his third major legal action targeting newspaper groups over alleged unlawful conduct. Harry is set to appear as a witness in the civil case against Associated Newspapers, joining other claimants such as Sir Elton John, Liz Hurley, and Baroness Lawrence, whose son Stephen Lawrence was murdered.
The Daily Mail’s publishers have dismissed the allegations as “preposterous” and are preparing a robust defense of their reporting.
The context for Harry’s fight now contrasts with his 2023 case against the Mirror group. That year also saw the release of his candid memoir Spare and the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary, both of which generated controversy regarding the Royal Family. His victory over the Mirror made headlines, marking one of the most high-profile royal court appearances in modern history.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment