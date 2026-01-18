403
Trump's Greenland Tariff Warning Provokes European Rage
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump's ultimatum to slap punitive tariffs on eight European nations unless Denmark surrenders control of Greenland has triggered immediate condemnation from Nordic governments and top European officials, ignited demands for a unified EU counteroffensive, and jeopardized last year's transatlantic tariff ceasefire.
Via social media Saturday, Trump announced plans to impose a 10-percent levy starting Feb. 1 on imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland. The president warned rates would surge to 25 percent by June 1 and persist indefinitely until negotiations conclude for the "complete and total purchase" of Greenland.
Nordic heads of state led the backlash, insisting allied disagreements require diplomatic engagement rather than economic coercion.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen expressed shock at the tariff warning and confirmed Denmark maintains active communication with the European Commission, Ritzau reported.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store branded the warnings "unacceptable" in statements to NTB, declaring threats incompatible with alliance partnerships while affirming Norway's backing for the Kingdom of Denmark's territorial integrity.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb emphasized allied challenges demand conversation over intimidation, cautioning that tariffs risk damaging transatlantic cooperation and unleashing a perilous economic death spiral.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemned the levy as "blackmail," declaring Sweden "will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed" and insisting resolution belongs at EU institutional levels.
Additional European powerbrokers indicated hardline retaliation if Washington implements the penalties.
Labeling the tariff ultimatum "unacceptable," French President Emmanuel Macron pledged Europeans would counter with synchronized, collective action if the measures materialize.
Macron highlighted France's involvement in a Denmark-coordinated military exercise across Greenland demonstrates France's dedication to sovereign autonomy and self-determination, emphasizing that "no intimidation or threat will influence us."
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared it was "completely wrong" to penalize allies pursuing joint defense through NATO, confirming Britain would confront the U.S. administration directly while reaffirming Greenland's destiny must rest with Greenlanders and Danes.
