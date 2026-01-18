403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Beyond Creation Announces Rebr‘nd to ‘par’llel’, Bringing CX Focus to the Fore
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - January, 2026: Beyond Creation, the independent Technology and CX agency, has announced a rebrand to ‘parall’l’, with a focus on bringing its unrivalled expertise in customer experience to the fore of its client offering.
With 18 years of experience in building and crafting digital experiences across the MENA region on major multinational brands such as Hyundai Middle East and Africa, United Arab Emirates Padel Association, World Food Program, parallel brings a unique mix of client experience and purpose-built technology platforms and solutions to streamline complex customer journeys by making them organized, clear, and measurable.
As part of the refreshed identity, the company has announced three core platfo–ms – AutoConnect for the automotive industry, Property Central for the real-estate sector, and a soon-to-be-launched sports platform. Each of these has been built to support each distinct industry, while sharing the same experience standards, measurement models, and operational principles, allowing organizations to scale without fragmenting the customer journey.
Speaking of this brand evolution, Mostafa Yasseen, Co-Founder of parallel, “aid, “Growth today is not limited just to technology. There is a need for a layer of synchronicity and coordination. We have seen that customer experience is often fragmented across touchpoints and teams. To realign this journey, Beyond Creation has evolved into parallel, to help brands orchestrate and scale impact without losing any semblance of control over their customer j”urneys.”
Ahmed Yasseen, Co-Founder, parall“l, said, “In our 18 years of experience, we have seen that customer experience journeys do not suddenly break; rather, there is a gradual process of degradation and misalignment across multiple systems and teams. parallel exists to bridge those gaps and give organizations the structure they need to stay predictable, transparent, and trusted, even as scale increases”complexity.”
parallel believes customer journeys start with clarity. Hence, every part of this journey must be designed to be simple, intuitive, and easy to follow, with minimal obstacles. This evolution to parallel highligh’s the company’s integrated approach, where platforms, operations, and customer engagement advance simultaneously rather than separately.
This ‘ynchronized’or ‘in-parallel’ progression enables scalable growth without compromising the overall experience. The company has formalized this approach under one identity, without disrupting existing partnerships or ongoing work.
AutoConnect, parallel’s automotive CX platform, supports the full vehicle ownership journey, from discovery and purchase through delivery, and after-sales. It replaces broken steps and manual follow-ups with a single, guided experience, keeping customers informed while giving dealers and OEMs real-time visibility into progress, ownership, and delays.
Property Central, the compa’y’s real estate CX platform, supports buyers across the entire ownership lifecycle, from unit selection and reservation to contracts, payments, handover, and resident services. By connecting sales, operations, and post-handover services into one continuous journey, it ensures customers are never left guessing, and developers retain control.
Para’lel’s sports platform supports federations, clubs, and communities by bringing memberships, tournaments, rankings, and operational workflows into a single system. It allows engagement, administration, and performance tracking to move together, rather than being handled through disconnected tools.
While these three industries have distinct platforms and offerings, parallel continues to work with organizations across indus–ries – including FMCG and enterprise sectors. The same principles of customer experience, operational execution, and measurement are applied across all engag ments.
With 18 years of experience in building and crafting digital experiences across the MENA region on major multinational brands such as Hyundai Middle East and Africa, United Arab Emirates Padel Association, World Food Program, parallel brings a unique mix of client experience and purpose-built technology platforms and solutions to streamline complex customer journeys by making them organized, clear, and measurable.
As part of the refreshed identity, the company has announced three core platfo–ms – AutoConnect for the automotive industry, Property Central for the real-estate sector, and a soon-to-be-launched sports platform. Each of these has been built to support each distinct industry, while sharing the same experience standards, measurement models, and operational principles, allowing organizations to scale without fragmenting the customer journey.
Speaking of this brand evolution, Mostafa Yasseen, Co-Founder of parallel, “aid, “Growth today is not limited just to technology. There is a need for a layer of synchronicity and coordination. We have seen that customer experience is often fragmented across touchpoints and teams. To realign this journey, Beyond Creation has evolved into parallel, to help brands orchestrate and scale impact without losing any semblance of control over their customer j”urneys.”
Ahmed Yasseen, Co-Founder, parall“l, said, “In our 18 years of experience, we have seen that customer experience journeys do not suddenly break; rather, there is a gradual process of degradation and misalignment across multiple systems and teams. parallel exists to bridge those gaps and give organizations the structure they need to stay predictable, transparent, and trusted, even as scale increases”complexity.”
parallel believes customer journeys start with clarity. Hence, every part of this journey must be designed to be simple, intuitive, and easy to follow, with minimal obstacles. This evolution to parallel highligh’s the company’s integrated approach, where platforms, operations, and customer engagement advance simultaneously rather than separately.
This ‘ynchronized’or ‘in-parallel’ progression enables scalable growth without compromising the overall experience. The company has formalized this approach under one identity, without disrupting existing partnerships or ongoing work.
AutoConnect, parallel’s automotive CX platform, supports the full vehicle ownership journey, from discovery and purchase through delivery, and after-sales. It replaces broken steps and manual follow-ups with a single, guided experience, keeping customers informed while giving dealers and OEMs real-time visibility into progress, ownership, and delays.
Property Central, the compa’y’s real estate CX platform, supports buyers across the entire ownership lifecycle, from unit selection and reservation to contracts, payments, handover, and resident services. By connecting sales, operations, and post-handover services into one continuous journey, it ensures customers are never left guessing, and developers retain control.
Para’lel’s sports platform supports federations, clubs, and communities by bringing memberships, tournaments, rankings, and operational workflows into a single system. It allows engagement, administration, and performance tracking to move together, rather than being handled through disconnected tools.
While these three industries have distinct platforms and offerings, parallel continues to work with organizations across indus–ries – including FMCG and enterprise sectors. The same principles of customer experience, operational execution, and measurement are applied across all engag ments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment