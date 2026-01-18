JFDA: Precautionary Recall Of Baby Formula Batches

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra)-- The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) said on Friday it is continuing to monitor reports of contamination linked to certain Nestlé infant formula products intended for babies under one year of age, by tracking and reviewing the supply chains of the ingredient believed to be responsible for the issue.In a statement, the JFDA said that, in cooperation with Nestlé, a precautionary recall has been initiated for specific batches of S-26 AR GOLD infant formula, which were withdrawn over the past two days.The recall is a proactive measure carried out in coordination with the manufacturer, which is conducting a voluntary withdrawal from pharmacies, in cooperation with the JFDA's inspection and monitoring teams.The JFDA stressed that the batches included in the recall fully comply with the approved technical standards for testing infant formula for children under one year of age, and are consistent with relevant international regulations.The recall is being carried out solely as a precautionary step to allow for further verification and additional laboratory testing.The agency explained that this verification process has been ongoing since Nestlé issued a global notification on the matter. It includes additional testing by the JFDA of all Nestlé infant formula products currently available in pharmacies across the Kingdom.As a precaution, the JFDA urged consumers to stop using the following batches and return them to the point of purchase until all additional testing is completed:S-26 AR GOLDBatch No. 5125080661Batch No. 5183080661Batch No. 5231080661The JFDA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring the safety of infant nutrition products available in the Jordanian market.