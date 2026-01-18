403
Wreckage Found After Indonesia Plane Goes Missing
(MENAFN) Rescue teams have located debris from an Indonesian aircraft that disappeared Saturday with 11 people on board, according to a state-run news agency reports issued Sunday.
Indonesia's Air Force confirmed deployment of specialized personnel following the identification of wreckage in the Mount Bulusaraung region within South Sulawesi province.
Air Marshal I Nyoman Suadnyana, head of the Indonesian Air Force Information Service, issued a statement detailing the response: "Following up on the findings, the Indonesian Air Force immediately deployed five soldiers from the Rapid Response Force Corps (Korpasgat) and one personnel from Basarnas (the National Search and Rescue Agency) using an H225M Caracal helicopter to the location."
Suadnyana confirmed that Korpasgat personnel began preparing initial evacuation measures after arriving at the site.
Ground-based rescue units are working alongside local residents to continue search and recovery operations.
The missing ATR 42-500, operated by Indonesia Air Transport, disappeared from radar Saturday while traveling from Yogyakarta to Makassar, South Sulawesi's capital city. Contact was lost over Maros district in South Sulawesi province.
Three passengers and eight crew members were aboard the aircraft when it vanished.
