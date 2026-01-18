Saints Assaulted, Stopped From Taking Bath At Sangam Nose: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand's Claims Ignite Row

MENAFN - IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 18 (IANS) Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand on Sunday claimed that he was stopped by the state administration from proceeding towards the Sangam Nose during the Prayagraj Magh Mela on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

He alleged that the police personnel blocked him mid-way to the Sangam ghat, forced him and his followers to turn back and return to his Akhara without taking the holy dip.

According to the Shankaracharya, his palanquin was halted midway as senior police officials allegedly pushed and also roughed up his disciples.

He claimed that due to the prevailing situation, he decided not to proceed further and returned, stating that saints were being "assaulted" during the process.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand also stated that in view of the circumstances, he would not take the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

Expressing his displeasure over handling of situation by the state administration, he said that the conduct of the authorities compelled him to withdraw.

Speaking to reporters, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said, "Now the situation is that we are being stopped from taking the holy bath. Let us see what happens next. The administration can do whatever it wants. We have told our people to return, as the administration is stopping the process. There is no reason for us to move forward. We are supporting the administration."

"We do not have any problem, but now it is up to the administration to tell us what is wrong," he further added.

Notably, Mauni Amavasya marks the third and largest bathing day of the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj and traditionally witnesses massive participation from saints and devotees.

From early Sunday morning, a huge number of pilgrims reached the Sangam Ghat despite dense fog and cold weather to take the holy dip, making it one of the most significant days of the religious congregation.

To ensure the safety and smooth movement of pilgrims, strict security and traffic arrangements were put in place at the Sangam Ghat.

NDRF and SDRF teams were deployed, while CCTV cameras and drones were used for constant monitoring.

Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal said that around fifty lakh devotees had taken the holy dip at various ghats since 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "Although the crowd was larger than expected, adequate facilities had been arranged, and the bathing process was proceeding smoothly and in an orderly manner."

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said that the main bathing ritual of Mauni Amavasya was taking place on Sunday, and a large number of devotees had been bathing continuously since midnight.

He said the process had been going on for over six hours without any disruption, and devotees were present at every ghat, taking the holy dip peacefully.