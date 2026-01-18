403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian delegation travels to US for security, post-war talks
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian delegation arrived in the United States on Saturday to engage in talks concerning security assurances and a post-war recovery plan for Kyiv.
Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said on Telegram that they “will have an important conversation with American partners regarding the details of a peace agreement.”
He noted that a joint meeting is planned with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll.
In a subsequent video message, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated he expects initial updates on the discussions “toward the evening” and emphasized that the delegation’s main mission is to “present the full and accurate picture of what is happening and what Russian strikes are causing.”
“Among the consequences of this terror is the discrediting of the diplomatic process: people lose faith in diplomacy, and Russian attacks constantly undermine even the limited opportunities for dialogue that existed before. The American side must understand this,” Zelenskyy added.
He further stressed that progress is needed on documents that have been prepared, asserting that Kyiv “has never been and will never be a roadblock to peace, and it is now up to our partners to determine whether diplomacy moves forward.”
On Friday, Zelenskyy told a joint news conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Kyiv that the delegation was en route to the US. “We hope that there will be more clarity both regarding the documents that we have actually prepared with the American side, and regarding Russia's response to all the diplomatic work that has been and is taking place,” he said.
Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said on Telegram that they “will have an important conversation with American partners regarding the details of a peace agreement.”
He noted that a joint meeting is planned with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll.
In a subsequent video message, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated he expects initial updates on the discussions “toward the evening” and emphasized that the delegation’s main mission is to “present the full and accurate picture of what is happening and what Russian strikes are causing.”
“Among the consequences of this terror is the discrediting of the diplomatic process: people lose faith in diplomacy, and Russian attacks constantly undermine even the limited opportunities for dialogue that existed before. The American side must understand this,” Zelenskyy added.
He further stressed that progress is needed on documents that have been prepared, asserting that Kyiv “has never been and will never be a roadblock to peace, and it is now up to our partners to determine whether diplomacy moves forward.”
On Friday, Zelenskyy told a joint news conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Kyiv that the delegation was en route to the US. “We hope that there will be more clarity both regarding the documents that we have actually prepared with the American side, and regarding Russia's response to all the diplomatic work that has been and is taking place,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment