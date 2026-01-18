Prime Minister, Lebanese Counterpart Witness Signing Of 21 Cooperation Agreements

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, January 14 (Petra) Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and his Lebanese counterpart, Nawaf Salam, on Wednesday witnessed the signing of 21 cooperation agreements between the two countries, following their chairing of the eighth session of the Jordanian-Lebanese Joint Higher Committee in Beirut.In joint press statements after the signing of the agreements, Hassan said that Jordan will continue, as it always has, to support Lebanon and to stand by its security, stability and sovereignty.He stressed that supporting Lebanon is a firm Jordanian position under the continuous guidance of His Majesty King Abdullah II, who tasked him with working intensively to translate the historic relations between the two countries into comprehensive cooperation across all fields.The Prime Minister added that although there are no direct borders between Jordan and Lebanon, there are deep historical bridges of communication, integration and cooperation at both official and popular levels, as well as economically and culturally.He said that the two countries will work to strengthen these bridges and further develop relations, which are expected to witness, in the coming phase, expanded institutional cooperation that will benefit both Jordan and Lebanon.Hassan noted that the two countries resumed meetings of the Joint Jordanian-Lebanese Higher Committee on Wednesday, stressing their commitment to sustaining and continuing these meetings within the framework of the close fraternal relations that bind the two nations.He announced the signing of 21 agreements covering a wide range of cooperation areas, including energy, electrical interconnection, industry, trade, investment, tourism, transport, as well as several service sectors.He said that the two sides agreed to maintain ongoing communication and coordination at the levels of ministers, officials and technical teams to implement the agreements reached and to discuss various aspects of future cooperation, in a manner that positively serves the interests of the two countries and their peoples.The Prime Minister commended the significant and tangible efforts exerted by the government of Lebanon, as well as the achievements it has accomplished despite the challenges and circumstances facing the region.He praised the serious and courageous reforms being undertaken to serve Lebanon, its economy, security and stability.He said that nothing supersedes national interests and the interests of the peoples, adding that regional security and stability are essential for the success of joint cooperation projects and for advancing development in the two countries.In this context, he noted that Syria's security and stability are necessary to achieve these goals.The Prime Minister said that Jordan seeks for Syria to play a role in completing the implementation of previously agreed-upon cooperation projects among the three countries, particularly in the fields of electrical interconnection and natural gas supply.He added that Jordan would spare no effort to provide Lebanon with as much electricity and natural gas as possible, once the necessary readiness is achieved and during the course of this year.On the Palestinian cause, Hassan said that it remains the most important issue in the Arab world, reiterating the firm and shared position of Jordan and Lebanon.He said the priority at this stage is to consolidate the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and move toward its second phase, while ensuring the uninterrupted entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip, whose population is suffering from extremely dire humanitarian conditions amid Israel's continued obstruction of aid delivery.He warned of the consequences of Israeli policies, violations and escalatory measures in occupied Jerusalem, at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in the occupied West Bank, calling for unified Arab and international efforts to halt the Israeli violations, which constitute violations of international law and undermine prospects for achieving peace.The Prime Minister reaffirmed that the ultimate goal remains the achievement of a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, in turn, said that the visit of Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan holds special importance due to its political and practical implications, and because it reflects the strength of the relationship between Lebanon and Jordan.He noted that the visit comes at a sensitive regional moment marked by intertwined crises and mounting challenges, yet represents a real opportunity to redirect priorities toward policies that emphasise the logic of the state and institution-building over polarisation and regional alignments.Salam pointed out that efforts to strengthen bilateral relations began last year through mutual visits, including his visit to Jordan and the visit of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to the Kingdom.He stressed that this phase represents an important step in Lebanon's return to its natural Arab depth and in rebuilding its Arab relations on the basis of trust, mutual respect and joint action.He emphasised that convening the eighth session of the Joint Jordanian-Lebanese Higher Committee in Beirut represents the practical culmination of this trajectory, underscoring that relations between the two countries are not seasonal but rather stable and cumulative, built on trust and the shared need to reinforce stability in both countries and the wider region.He added that the agreements signed do not merely aim to expand areas of cooperation but rather to establish clear frameworks for action and practical follow-up mechanisms that ensure a transition from agreements to implementation and from intentions to tangible results.The Lebanese Prime Minister affirmed Lebanon's determination to advance this partnership with Jordan in a spirit of responsibility and a results-oriented approach, stressing that serious Arab cooperation remains the true gateway to enhancing stability and building a safer future for the region.Hassan and Salam chaired the meeting of the Jordanian-Lebanese Joint Higher Committee, during which participants discussed ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, mechanisms for following up on the implementation of agreed understandings and potential areas for future cooperation.Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Engineer Yaroub Qudah and his Lebanese counterpart, Minister of Economy and Trade Amer Bassat, presented the outcomes of the preparatory committee meetings held on Tuesday.Hassan and Salam signed the minutes of the eighth session of the Joint Jordanian-Lebanese Higher Committee. At the conclusion of the session, ministers from both sides signed 21 agreements, memorandums of understanding and executive programmes for joint cooperation between Jordan and and Lebanon.The signed agreements included an executive programme for the memorandum of understanding on industrial cooperation; an executive programme to activate the memorandum of understanding on consumer protection; a memorandum of understanding and joint international cooperation in the field of industrial cities; a memorandum of understanding on social security cooperation; a memorandum of understanding to encourage and protect investment; and a memorandum of understanding on the exchange of tax expertise.They included a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in digital transformation and information technology; executive instructions for the cooperation agreement in the fields of civil service and civil defence; a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in electricity, natural gas, renewable energy and energy efficiency; an executive program for cooperation in social development; a memorandum of understanding in the environmental field; a memorandum of understanding in labour affairs; and an executive programme for the memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation for the years 2025–2028.The two sides signed a joint cooperation programme between the Jordan News Agency (Petra) and the Lebanese National Media Agency; a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in roads, bridges, buildings, housing and tenders; a memorandum of understanding in railway transport; an executive programme for cooperation in youth affairs; a cooperation agreement in local administration (municipal affairs); an executive programme for educational cooperation; an executive programme for cooperation in vocational training; and a memorandum of understanding in administration, public employment and civil service.On the Jordanian side, the agreements, memorandums of understanding, and executive programmes were signed by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yaroub Qudah, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin, and Minister of State for Prime Ministerial Affairs Abdul Latif Najdawi.On the Lebanese side, the agreements were signed by Minister of Industry Joe Issa El Khoury, Minister of Economy and Trade Amer Bassat, Minister of Interior and Municipalities Brigadier General Ahmed Hajjar, Minister of Energy and Water Joseph Seddi, Minister of Transport and Public Works Fayez Rasamni, Acting Minister of Education and Higher Education and Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Judge Mahmoud Makkiyeh.An official reception ceremony was held for Prime Minister Jafar Hassan at the Grand Serail, during which he reviewed the honor guard, while the Jordanian Royal Anthem and the Lebanese Republican Anthem were played.