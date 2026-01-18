403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesian Plane Carrying Eleven People Disappears
(MENAFN) An Indonesian commercial aircraft carrying 11 people disappeared Saturday over South Sulawesi province, triggering an urgent search and rescue operation, a state news agency confirmed.
The ATR 42-500 turboprop, operated by aviation firm Indonesia Air Transport, vanished from radar in Maros district, the Transportation Ministry reported.
"A National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) post has been established near the location," stated Lukman F. Laisa, a ministry official.
The ministry's Directorate General of Civil Aviation received initial alerts concerning the loss of communication with the aircraft registered as PK-THT, which was traveling from Yogyakarta to Makassar, the provincial capital of South Sulawesi.
Early assessments indicated atmospheric conditions at the time featured visibility extending nearly eight kilometers (4.97 miles) beneath partially clouded skies.
"Further details are still being coordinated with the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG)," the official added.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation emphasized ongoing coordination with relevant authorities, pledging regular briefings as verified information emerges.
A Basarnas representative separately disclosed the aircraft was transporting 11 individuals—comprising eight crew members and three passengers.
Final radio contact occurred at 1:17 p.m. local time (0517 GMT), according to Edy Prakoso, director of operations at Basarnas.
Prakoso revealed the plane's last detected coordinates positioned it near the Leang-Leang region in Maros, where rescue teams were immediately dispatched.
The ATR 42-500 model typically seats up to 50 passengers and serves short-haul regional routes throughout Indonesia's sprawling archipelago, where aviation safety remains challenged by mountainous terrain, unpredictable weather patterns, and remote landing sites across thousands of islands.
The ATR 42-500 turboprop, operated by aviation firm Indonesia Air Transport, vanished from radar in Maros district, the Transportation Ministry reported.
"A National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) post has been established near the location," stated Lukman F. Laisa, a ministry official.
The ministry's Directorate General of Civil Aviation received initial alerts concerning the loss of communication with the aircraft registered as PK-THT, which was traveling from Yogyakarta to Makassar, the provincial capital of South Sulawesi.
Early assessments indicated atmospheric conditions at the time featured visibility extending nearly eight kilometers (4.97 miles) beneath partially clouded skies.
"Further details are still being coordinated with the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG)," the official added.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation emphasized ongoing coordination with relevant authorities, pledging regular briefings as verified information emerges.
A Basarnas representative separately disclosed the aircraft was transporting 11 individuals—comprising eight crew members and three passengers.
Final radio contact occurred at 1:17 p.m. local time (0517 GMT), according to Edy Prakoso, director of operations at Basarnas.
Prakoso revealed the plane's last detected coordinates positioned it near the Leang-Leang region in Maros, where rescue teams were immediately dispatched.
The ATR 42-500 model typically seats up to 50 passengers and serves short-haul regional routes throughout Indonesia's sprawling archipelago, where aviation safety remains challenged by mountainous terrain, unpredictable weather patterns, and remote landing sites across thousands of islands.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment