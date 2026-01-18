403
Egypt, Sudan hail Trump’s help to mediate dispute over Nile River water
(MENAFN) Egypt and Sudan have signaled approval of an initiative proposed by US President Donald Trump to help mediate the longstanding disagreement over Nile River water allocation linked to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan both expressed support for the proposed mediation, which aims to address tensions surrounding the dam’s impact on downstream water access. According to statements shared via social media, Sisi welcomed the renewed international focus on the issue, emphasizing the Nile’s central importance to Egypt and referring to it as “the lifeline of the Egyptian people.”
Sisi reiterated Egypt’s stance that cooperation among Nile Basin states must be grounded in international legal principles and mutual respect. He stressed that Cairo remains open to dialogue that safeguards shared interests while avoiding harm to any country involved. As part of this position, Sisi noted that Egypt “affirmed its commitment to serious and constructive cooperation with the Nile Basin countries, based on the principles of international law, in a manner that achieves shared interests without causing harm to any party.”
He further explained that he had formally communicated with the US president to express appreciation for the mediation offer and to restate Egypt’s concerns over water security. “In this context, I have addressed a letter to President Trump conveying my thanks and appreciation, reaffirming Egypt’s position and our related concerns regarding Egyptian water security, underscoring Egypt’s support for his efforts, and expressing my aspiration to continue working closely with him during the coming phase.”
In a separate statement, Sudan’s leader echoed similar sentiments, indicating that Khartoum views the initiative as a constructive step toward resolving the dispute. Burhan stated that Sudan supports the mediation proposal, which he said seeks to “achieve sustainable and satisfactory solutions that preserve the rights of all parties and contribute to regional security and stability.”
Trump had announced a day earlier that the United States was prepared to reengage in mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia, seeking to revive stalled negotiations over the dam.
The Nile River, stretching approximately 6,650 kilometers (4,132 miles), flows through 11 African countries, including Burundi, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan, and Egypt, making it one of the most internationally shared waterways in the world.
Ethiopia formally inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile on Sept. 9 following 14 years of construction. The project has remained a source of contention, particularly for Egypt and Sudan, which have raised concerns about how the dam’s filling and long-term operation could affect downstream water supplies.
Both Egypt and Sudan have consistently called on Ethiopia to conclude a legally binding three-party agreement governing the dam’s filling schedule and operational mechanisms, arguing that such a framework is essential to protect their water interests and ensure regional stability.
