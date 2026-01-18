Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Why Is NUKK Stock Rising Pre-Market Today?

Why Is NUKK Stock Rising Pre-Market Today?


2026-01-18 01:59:15
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Nukkleus (NUKK) shares rose 5.5% in premarket trading on Friday, after the company completed the acquisition of Nimbus Drones Technologies and Marketing, an Israeli company specializing in unmanned aerial systems and related services.

The transaction was completed through the issuance of 1.85 million shares of Nukkleus common stock and a $3.25 million convertible note with a 24-month maturity. The note is convertible at a fixed price of $2.00 per share.

“The unmanned aerial systems sector continues to see significant demand globally, and Nimbus's expertise in both UAV operations and counter-UAS technology positions them well in this market,” said Menny Shalom, CEO of Nukkleus.

Read updates on this developing story on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN18012026007385015968ID1110613225



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search