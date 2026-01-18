403
Syrian military starts entering Deir Hafir east of Aleppo
(MENAFN) The Syrian Army announced on Saturday that its forces have started moving into areas located west of the Euphrates River, beginning with the city of Deir Hafir in eastern Aleppo province, following the withdrawal of YPG/SDF elements from the area.
According to official statements, the army’s Operations Command confirmed that military units had initiated their advance into the region, marking Deir Hafir as the first entry point in this phase of operations. The command stated: “Advance units of the Syrian Arab Army have begun entering the area west of the Euphrates, starting with the city of Deir Hafir.”
Prior to the deployment, the army issued warnings to local residents, urging civilians to stay away from specified military operation zones until they are fully secured. The warning emphasized the risks posed by landmines and unexploded remnants of war, noting that clearance efforts were still ongoing to ensure public safety.
The development followed claims by Ferhat Abdi Sahin, described as a leading figure within the YPG/SDF group targeted by the army’s west-of-Euphrates operation, who said that affiliated elements would begin withdrawing to areas east of the river starting at 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT).
The latest movement reflects a broader shift in control dynamics in the region, as Syrian government forces expand their presence amid the reported pullback of YPG/SDF forces from strategic locations west of the Euphrates.
