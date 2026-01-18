403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran to gradually restore internet, communication services
(MENAFN) Iran announced on Saturday that it will slowly lift the internet and communication restrictions imposed following violent protests sparked by economic hardships late last month, according to reports.
Citing security officials, the semi-official Fars news agency said the decision follows the restoration of order and the detention of key figures from what authorities described as “terror organizations.” Officials claimed that the restrictions had “significantly weakened the internal connections of opposition networks abroad” and disrupted the operations of “terror cells.”
The restoration plan will occur in stages based on security conditions. Text messaging services (SMS) have already been reactivated as the first step. Full access to Iran’s national internet network and domestic apps will follow in a second phase, while international internet access is scheduled for the final stage. Local sources confirmed that domestic messaging applications such as Eita and Bale have resumed operations after several days of disruption.
The restrictions were initially implemented after protests escalated into violence on January 8.
Officials stated that the government is “fully aware of its human rights obligations” and has taken “all necessary measures to exercise maximum restraint” while maintaining public order and national security, according to reports.
Meanwhile, internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported a slight increase in connectivity on Saturday morning, although overall access remains at just 2% of normal levels, with no major recovery yet observed.
While Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures, a US-based human rights monitoring group said the death toll has reached 3,090.
Citing security officials, the semi-official Fars news agency said the decision follows the restoration of order and the detention of key figures from what authorities described as “terror organizations.” Officials claimed that the restrictions had “significantly weakened the internal connections of opposition networks abroad” and disrupted the operations of “terror cells.”
The restoration plan will occur in stages based on security conditions. Text messaging services (SMS) have already been reactivated as the first step. Full access to Iran’s national internet network and domestic apps will follow in a second phase, while international internet access is scheduled for the final stage. Local sources confirmed that domestic messaging applications such as Eita and Bale have resumed operations after several days of disruption.
The restrictions were initially implemented after protests escalated into violence on January 8.
Officials stated that the government is “fully aware of its human rights obligations” and has taken “all necessary measures to exercise maximum restraint” while maintaining public order and national security, according to reports.
Meanwhile, internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported a slight increase in connectivity on Saturday morning, although overall access remains at just 2% of normal levels, with no major recovery yet observed.
While Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures, a US-based human rights monitoring group said the death toll has reached 3,090.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment