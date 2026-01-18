403
Sweden vows no concession to US-Greenland tariff “blackmail”
(MENAFN) Sweden’s prime minister on Saturday criticized US President Donald Trump’s recent tariff announcement over Greenland, saying that allies would not succumb to what he described as “blackmail” and emphasizing ongoing discussions for a unified response.
In a post on social media, Ulf Kristersson wrote: "We will not let ourselves be blackmailed. Only Denmark and Greenland decide on issues concerning Denmark and Greenland."
He stressed his commitment to defending Sweden and allied nations, noting that the matter extends beyond the countries directly targeted and represents a broader European concern. "Sweden is now having intensive discussions with other EU countries, Norway, and the United Kingdom for a coordinated response," Kristersson added, according to reports.
His comments followed Trump’s announcement earlier on Saturday that the United States would impose new tariffs on imports from eight European nations beginning February 1, with rates set to rise sharply in June. The US president cited “national security” concerns linked to Greenland.
Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has drawn heightened US attention due to its strategic Arctic location, vast mineral resources, and alleged concerns about increased Russian and Chinese activity.
Trump has repeatedly stated that the United States must take control of Greenland for national security purposes and to prevent rival powers from gaining influence over the territory. Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any proposal to sell the island, consistently reaffirming Danish sovereignty.
