Norway’s PM rejects US-Greenland tariff threats
(MENAFN) Norway’s prime minister on Saturday strongly criticized the decision by US President Donald Trump to announce new tariffs on eight European countries in connection with Greenland, stressing that such language is unacceptable between partners.
Responding to the move, Jonas Gahr Store wrote on social media: "Threats have no place among allies. Norway’s position remains firm: Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark."
He emphasized that there is widespread consensus within NATO on the importance of reinforcing security in the Arctic region, including around Greenland. At the same time, Store underlined Oslo’s clear stance, saying, "Norway fully and unequivocally supports the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark."
His comments followed Trump’s statement earlier on Saturday that the United States would begin imposing tariffs on imports from eight European nations starting February 1, with significantly higher rates planned for June. The measures were justified on the grounds of “national security” concerns related to Greenland, according to reports.
Greenland, which operates as a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has drawn increased attention from Washington because of its strategic Arctic location and abundant natural resources, alongside reported worries about growing Russian and Chinese activity.
Trump has repeatedly argued that the United States must take control of Greenland for national security reasons and to prevent Russia or China from expanding their influence there.
Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly rejected any suggestion of selling the territory, repeatedly reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.
