Cong Legislator Seeks Mumbai Party Chief's Resignation Over Poor BMC Show Served Show-Cause Notice

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Former Mumbai Congress chief and party legislator Bhai Jagtap on Saturday was served a show-cause notice by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) after he publicly criticised Mumbai Congress President and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad, demanding her resignation over the party's performance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

In the BMC elections, Congress won 24 seats, down by seven from its 2017 tally of 31.

Blaming Gaikwad, Jagtap said:“The party was never in such a bad position ever. The condition of the party is extremely worrying and Delhi leadership must step in to salvage the situation.”

He further said:“Mumbai Congress is facing a leadership crisis. The organisation stands crumbled and the city chief has to take the responsibility. The Mumbai Congress chief must resign taking the moral responsibility.”

He claimed that while finalising candidates in Mumbai, selection was done on the basis of certain reports prepared by the Mumbai Congress chief, and therefore she has to take responsibility.

Following his public statements, AICC General Secretary and party in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala issued a show-cause notice to Jagtap, which was served by Mumbai Congress in-charge U.B. Venkatesh.

“Your said statements, made in the public domain and circulated widely through electronic media, are in clear violation of the established norms, discipline, and ethical framework of the Indian National Congress. Matters relating to organisational functioning, leadership, and internal differences are required to be raised strictly within the party's internal forums and not through public or media platforms,” the notice said.

The notice asked him to show cause within seven days from the receipt of the notice as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him for breach of party discipline and violation of party ethics, as per the Constitution and rules of the Indian National Congress.

It added that failure to submit a satisfactory reply within the stipulated time would compel the party to proceed further in the matter, as deemed appropriate, without any further reference to him.