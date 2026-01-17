Delhi Police Arrest Two In Rs 15 Cr 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Target NRI Doctor Couple

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested two individuals from Gujarat in connection with a shocking case of cyber fraud involving an NRI (non-Resident Indian) doctor couple residing in Greater Kailash.

The accused, identified as Divyank Patel and Shitoli, were apprehended in Vadodara and later brought to Delhi for questioning.

According to officials, the duo played a key role in a fraud amounting to nearly Rs 15 crore.

The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in what police have described as one of the most disturbing cases of“digital arrest” in recent times.

The victims, an elderly doctor couple who returned from the United States in 2016, were allegedly kept under digital confinement for more than two weeks.

Cybercriminals posing as law enforcement officers maintained constant contact with them through video calls, monitoring their movements and preventing them from leaving their home or meeting anyone.

Under the pretext of an“asset investigation,” the couple was coerced into transferring their savings to multiple bank accounts, with assurances that the money would be returned once the probe concluded.

However, when no funds were restored, the couple realized they had been duped and lodged a complaint with Delhi Police.

The fraud reportedly took place between December 24 and January 9, during which the accused orchestrated the elaborate scheme.

The incident has caused widespread concern, highlighting the growing menace of cybercrime and the vulnerability of elderly citizens to sophisticated scams.

An e-FIR was registered on Saturday, following which the Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police launched a swift investigation.

Officials emphasised that the case demonstrates how criminals are exploiting technology to create psychological pressure on victims, effectively placing them under "digital arrest".

Police sources confirmed that further investigations are underway to trace additional accomplices and recover the siphoned funds.

Authorities have also urged citizens to remain vigilant against such fraudulent tactics and to immediately report suspicious communications claiming to be from government or law enforcement agencies.