Yemen’s STC announces dissolution of its political, executive bodies
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) has announced the dissolution of all its political, executive, and organizational bodies, formally ending its operations both domestically and abroad.
The decision was delivered in a recorded statement broadcast on state-run television, with Ahmed Saeed bin Brik, the former secretary-general of the STC’s presidency body, reading the announcement. He stated: “We announce the dissolution of the Southern Transitional Council, the dissolution of all its main and subsidiary bodies and institutions, and the closure of all its offices at home and abroad.” Bin Brik explained that the move is intended to prepare for a comprehensive southern dialogue conference under Saudi Arabia’s sponsorship.
He said the decision was prompted by recent developments in Hadramout and Al-Mahra provinces and in anticipation of the planned conference in Riyadh. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia invited all southern Yemeni political actors to participate in talks aimed at establishing a fair and comprehensive framework for addressing the southern issue, following a request from Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi. The initiative has received broad regional support.
Bin Brik emphasized that the STC had not been involved in recent military operations in Hadramout and Al-Mahra, describing those actions as harmful to southern unity and damaging to relations with the Saudi-led coalition. He added that the council’s continued existence no longer fulfilled its original purpose of representing southern aspirations and pursuing the restoration of southern statehood. He stressed that the STC was never intended as a vehicle for unilateral power.
The council also expressed support for what it described as Saudi Arabia’s “clear and explicit commitments” to resolving the southern issue, commending Riyadh’s role in facilitating dialogue and seeking solutions that reflect the will of the southern population.
