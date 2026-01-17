Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sundora Beauty Brings The Cut To Penhaligon's British Tales Collection

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Sundora Beauty presents The Cut - a new addition to Penhaligon's British Tales collection and an evolution for the heritage fragrance house. This contemporary interpretation of the classic fougère showcases a sharp, modern edge that redefines tradition with sophistication.

The launch event at Sundora Beauty's Banani boutique brought together an exclusive gathering of guests, influencers, and fragrance connoisseurs, all drawn to Penhaligon's refreshed vision. The atmosphere mirrored the spirit of The Cut itself: where timeless elegance meets bold innovation in a stylish, fashion-forward setting.

Attendees were captivated by the fragrance's crisp, dynamic character - a masterful balance of classic fougère elements and contemporary freshness. Lauded as daring, elegant, and modern, The Cut emerged as the definitive scent for individuals who champion originality and contemporary flair.

With The Cut, Penhaligon's steps confidently into a new era of fashion-led perfumery, celebrating distinction and modern style.

