6 Major Banks Just Raised“Maintenance Fees”-Here Is The List Of Who To Ditch

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Image source: shutterstock

That quiet little line item on your bank statement just got louder. Monthly maintenance fees, once easy to dodge, are creeping higher or becoming harder to avoid at several major banks. Customers are opening their apps and realizing that simply keeping money in the bank is costing more than it used to.

If that makes your eyebrow twitch, you're not alone. Let's get into who's charging, why it matters, and which banks might be pushing customers straight toward the exit.

1. Chase Bank

Chase remains one of the biggest names in American banking, and its size gives it plenty of confidence when adjusting fees. Recent account updates have made monthly maintenance charges feel heavier, especially for customers who don't meet direct deposit or balance requirements. Many popular checking accounts now carry monthly fees that can reach the low double digits if you miss the waiver criteria. Those criteria themselves have become stricter over time, quietly turning“free checking” into a conditional promise.

Customers with fluctuating income or irregular deposits are often hit the hardest. Chase does offer strong digital tools, but for many people, those perks no longer offset the recurring cost. When you're paying monthly just to park your paycheck, loyalty starts to wobble.

2. Bank Of America

Bank of America's maintenance fees have long been a sore spot, and recent changes haven't eased the tension. Some checking accounts now require higher balances or specific deposit thresholds to avoid monthly charges. Miss the mark, and a fee appears with impressive consistency. While the bank promotes its rewards tiers, not everyone qualifies, and many everyday customers remain outside those benefits. For students and seniors, exemptions exist, but they often expire or come with fine print. The frustration comes from how easy it is to fall out of compliance without realizing it. When a banking relationship feels like a monthly test, customers understandably start looking elsewhere.

3. Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo has worked hard to rebuild trust in recent years, yet its maintenance fees continue to irritate customers. Several checking accounts still carry monthly charges unless certain conditions are met. Those conditions can include minimum balances or qualifying deposits that don't fit every household budget. The bank has adjusted some requirements, but many customers still report higher effective costs.

For people living paycheck to paycheck, one missed deposit cycle can trigger a fee. Wells Fargo's physical branch network is extensive, but convenience only goes so far when fees eat into your balance. Many customers are questioning whether the relationship still makes financial sense.

Image source: shutterstock

4. Citibank

Citibank's checking accounts have seen fee structures that feel increasingly unforgiving. Monthly maintenance fees can apply quickly if balances dip below required levels. Some accounts also impose penalties when activity thresholds aren't met, compounding the frustration. Citi positions itself as a global bank with premium features, but those features don't always matter to domestic customers. What does matter is watching money disappear for administrative reasons. Customers who don't maintain steady balances often feel penalized rather than supported. As fee-free alternatives expand, Citi's approach feels more old-school than necessary.

5. PNC Bank

PNC's popular Virtual Wallet accounts have attracted attention for their budgeting tools, but fees are now a sticking point. Maintenance charges can apply if balance or deposit requirements aren't satisfied. While the fee amount may seem modest at first glance, it adds up over a year. Many customers sign up expecting flexibility and transparency, only to find conditions that are easy to overlook.

PNC has adjusted account terms over time, which has left some longtime customers paying more than before. The tools are useful, but plenty of digital banks now offer similar features without monthly charges. That comparison is hard to ignore.

6. U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank rounds out the list with maintenance fees that have become harder to avoid. Several checking accounts require consistent deposits or minimum balances to stay fee-free. Customers who don't meet those benchmarks can face monthly charges that feel out of step with modern banking trends.

While U.S. Bank offers solid customer service and a strong regional presence, fees remain a frequent complaint. Many customers say the requirements aren't clearly communicated upfront. Over time, that erodes trust and satisfaction. When banking feels like a subscription you didn't sign up for, frustration builds fast.

Is It Time To Rethink Your Bank?

Maintenance fees may seem small, but they quietly drain hundreds of dollars over time. With so many banks still charging for basic access to your own money, it's fair to ask whether the relationship is still worth it. Plenty of newer and smaller institutions now offer genuinely fee-free checking with fewer hoops.

If you've been hit by a surprise charge or recently switched banks, your experience could help others navigate the same decision. Drop your thoughts or personal stories in the comments section below and keep the conversation going.