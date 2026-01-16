3G Shielding Expands Its EMI Gasket Solutions For High-Reliability Electronic Enclosures

MENAFN - GetNews) 3G Shielding Specialties has announced the expansion of its EMI gasket solutions designed to support high-reliability electronic enclosures used across demanding industries. With shielding as its core expertise since 1994, the company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for enclosure designers facing complex EMI, RFI, and environmental sealing challenges.

Electronic enclosures today are required to do far more than just house components. They must protect sensitive electronics from electromagnetic interference, prevent signal leakage, and ensure compliance with increasingly strict EMC regulations. 3G Shielding addresses these needs through an extensive portfolio of conductive EMI shielding gaskets engineered to deliver consistent performance, durability, and environmental protection.

The company's Waveseal EMI gaske product line includes conductive elastomers, fabric-over-foam, conductive foam, wire-oriented silicone, elastomer core materials, knitted wire, and combination mesh solutions. Each material is developed to provide reliable shielding effectiveness while also offering strong environmental sealing against dust, moisture, temperature variation, and pressure. These gaskets are designed to maintain consistent electrical contact under compression, making them suitable for both small component housings and large industrial or military enclosures.

Many electronic designs face limitations where component-level shielding is not feasible. In such cases, a properly shielded enclosure becomes essential for overall system performance. 3G Shielding's EMI gasket solutions are engineered to seal enclosure apertures and seams, preventing unwanted electromagnetic emissions from entering or escaping protected areas. This approach helps reduce issues such as data signal loss, display instability, radio noise, and general electrical malfunctioning, which can otherwise compromise system reliability.

Beyond standard profiles, 3G Shielding regularly develops custom EMI gasket solutions tailored to specific customer requirements. Application engineers work closely with design teams to fully understand functional needs before recommending materials, profiles, and configurations. This collaborative process helps reduce engineering effort for customers while ensuring that the final solution is both technically effective and cost-efficient.

High-performance EMI gasket solutions from 3G Shielding are widely used in aerospace, telecommunications, medical devices, defense, and other high-reliability sectors. Available materials include conductive elastomers for harsh environments, fabric-over-foam gaskets for flexible sealing needs, knitted wire and wire-oriented solutions for excellent grounding, and combination mesh materials for applications requiring both EMI shielding and moderate environmental protection. Each option is engineered for long service life, low electrical resistance, and dependable shielding effectiveness.

Speed and reliability in supply are also key priorities. 3G Shielding supports rapid prototyping and short lead times, with many standard EMI gasket products shipping the same day. For high-volume or just-in-time manufacturing environments, customized stocking programs ensure consistent availability of materials and production capacity when timelines are critical.

In addition to product performance, the company places strong emphasis on technical support and service. Design assistance, material selection guidance, and responsive communication are provided throughout the design, manufacturing, and installation stages. This service-oriented approach has helped establish long-term relationships with leading electronics manufacturers worldwide.

By expanding its EMI gasket offerings, 3G Shielding reinforces its commitment to helping customers achieve reliable enclosure shielding, improved compliance, and long-term system performance. Through a combination of proven materials, application-driven engineering, and dependable supply, the company continues to deliver solutions that protect sensitive electronics in an increasingly connected and interference-prone world.

About 3G Shielding Specialties

3G Shielding Specialties is a leading manufacturer of EMI and RFI shielding solutions, including conductive EMI gaskets, enclosure shielding, board-level shielding, microwave absorbers, and thermal interface materials. Serving a global customer base, the company focuses on quality, responsiveness, and engineering-led solutions for advanced electronic applications.