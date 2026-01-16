Shmyhal Urges Businesses To Turn Off Outdoor Lighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made this statement during question time to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I am appealing separately to businesses to turn off outdoor advertising, signs, lighting, and screens. If you have excess energy, give it to people instead. That is the most important thing,” Shmyhal said.

He noted that an inventory and redistribution of available resources is currently underway. In addition, the government is working with international partners to attract additional humanitarian and technical assistance, primarily generators, energy storage devices, batteries, and transformers.

As reported, all regional military administrations and the Kyiv City Military Administration must reduce electricity consumption within 24 hours, in particular by limiting outdoor lighting of buildings and territories, advertising lighting, and excessive street lighting.

