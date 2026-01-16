Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shmyhal Urges Businesses To Turn Off Outdoor Lighting

Shmyhal Urges Businesses To Turn Off Outdoor Lighting


2026-01-16 07:06:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He made this statement during question time to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I am appealing separately to businesses to turn off outdoor advertising, signs, lighting, and screens. If you have excess energy, give it to people instead. That is the most important thing,” Shmyhal said.

He noted that an inventory and redistribution of available resources is currently underway. In addition, the government is working with international partners to attract additional humanitarian and technical assistance, primarily generators, energy storage devices, batteries, and transformers.

Read also: Britain allocates another £20 million to support Ukrainian energy sector

As reported, all regional military administrations and the Kyiv City Military Administration must reduce electricity consumption within 24 hours, in particular by limiting outdoor lighting of buildings and territories, advertising lighting, and excessive street lighting.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal/Facebook

MENAFN16012026000193011044ID1110609397



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search