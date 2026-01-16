Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oncolytics Biotech Inc

2026-01-16 07:05:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 01:13 PM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc: Today announced the voting results from its Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, January 15, 2026. All resolutions passed, enabling the Company to streamline regulatory and operational processes. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading up $0.06 at $1.03.

Full Press Release:

Baystreet.ca

