Toborlife AI Launches Unitree A2 Quadruped Robot Pre-Order

Toborlife AI, a Unitree robotic application developer and an authorized distributor of Unitree robots, has recently started accepting pre-orders for the Unitree A2 robot in the North American market. It is a step to accelerate the adoption of industrial-grade robotic platforms in research, education, inspection, and logistics fields through unparalleled load capacity and endurance.

The Unitree A2 has sparked significant conversation with its rugged, high-performance design, extreme mobility, and substantial payload capacity. It offers a new, highly competitive option for developers, engineers, and business vendors. The A2's dynamic capabilities are notable, as it is capable of high-speed locomotion (up to 5 m/s), climbing 45° slopes, and carrying maximum payloads up to 220 lbs (standing), showcasing superior stability and control in diverse, challenging environments. The Unitree A2 Standard version starts at a competitive price point of $31,900 USD, with Pro versions offering advanced sensing capabilities for $40,900 USD.

Key Features of the Unitree A2 Platform:

- Industrial-Grade Payload Capacity: Capable of supporting a stationary load of up to 220 lbs and maintaining a continuous walking load of 55 lbs.

- Extreme All-Terrain Mobility: Advanced locomotion algorithms, allowing it to navigate 45° slopes, 30 cm steps, and rough terrain at speeds up to 5 m/s.

- Extended Endurance with Dual Batteries: Equipped with a dual hot-swappable battery system, providing up to 5 hours of runtime unloaded or 3 hours with a 55 lbs load for long missions (up to 7.7 miles).

- Advanced Perception and Autonomy: Integrated with LiDAR (up to dual units for Pro version), running on a high-performance CPU (Intel Core i7 optional), autonomous navigation, and intelligent obstacle avoidance.

- High Development Openness: The A2 Robot offers a fully open control interface and supports mainstream robotics simulation platforms, enabling researchers to seamlessly deploy cutting-edge AI algorithms into physical inspection and logistics applications.

Unitree A2 Robot: Unleashing Industrial Power

Toborlife AI will provide localized technical support, custom services, and developer resources within North America to ensure users can maximize the A2 platform for efficient research and application development. The A2 will initially be made available to higher education institutions, professional developers, and corporate R&D departments to accelerate innovation across fields such as infrastructure inspection, logistics, energy, and smart manufacturing.

Availability

The Unitree A2 Standard and Pro versions are now available for pre-order with a deposit of $999 USD for both Standard and Pro versions through the official Toborlife AI website at toborlife. Toborlife AI anticipates shipping to begin in March 2026. For detailed specifications, pricing, and purchase options, please visit our website or contact Toborlife AI at... or (408) 409-4061.

About Toborlife AI

Based in Mountain View, California. Toborlife AI is your trusted partner for integrating robotics and AI into your daily work and home life. As an authorized developer and distributor of Unitree Robotics and creators of our own Tobor HarnessTM Control System, we offer high-performance, cost-effective solutions backed by an unwavering commitment to your success. For more information, visit toborlife.

