Strengthening Moral Values A Core Focus Of Education Reforms: Tripura CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Jan 16 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that the state government is working to improve the overall quality of the education system, with a special focus on strengthening moral values among students.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of Shankaracharya Vidyaniketan Girls' School in Agartala on the occasion of its foundation day, the Chief Minister said education should go beyond textbooks and help students grow into morally sound, socially responsible individuals.

He emphasised that teachers must play a proactive role in enriching children with moral knowledge, cultural awareness and life skills, in addition to academic learning.

“It is not only necessary to read books. Children should also be physically fit and have a sound understanding of culture and agriculture,” said Saha, who also holds the Elementary and Secondary Education Departments.

The Chief Minister noted that the foundation day is a moment of joy not only for students but also for teachers, parents and all those associated with the field of education.

He reiterated that the Tripura government is continuously striving to enhance the standard of education across the state.

Referring to the recently held 'Prabashi Tripura' conference, the Chief Minister said that many accomplished people from Tripura, now settled in other states and abroad, are keen to contribute to the state's development.

“About 85 representatives attended the conference and expressed their desire to work for Tripura. With a collective mindset of uplifting each other, it is possible to build a 'Srestha Tripura'. In the future, they can play a major role in making Tripura a developed and model state,” he said.

Saha described education as a powerful tool for social and economic empowerment.

“A person who possesses education with values is respected by society. Education is endless, and with rapid changes taking place, teachers and students alike must continuously update themselves,” he said.

Reiterating that strengthening students morally remains the government's main objective, the Chief Minister said the youth population between 18 and 35 years is a great strength for the nation, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“These young people will help India emerge as one of the most powerful countries in the world. Nearly 50 per cent of our population is women, and our government is giving special emphasis to women's empowerment,” he added.

Highlighting the transformative power of education, Saha said it serves as a bridge between ignorance and knowledge.“The Prime Minister has set the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. In that direction, we are also moving forward with the goal of achieving 'Viksit Tripura 2047',” he said.

Director of the Education Department N.C. Sharma, Agartala Municipal Corporation Corporator Shampa Sarkar Chowdhury, Chairman of the Red Cross Society Bimal Kanti Roy, President of the School Management Committee Swapan Kumar Das, Principal Mousumi Bhattacharya, social worker Shyamal Kumar Deb and several other distinguished guests were present at the programme.