Belarus Launches State-Regulated Cryptobank System For Secure Digital Currency Banking

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Belarus Establishes Legal Framework for Cryptobanks

Belarus has formalized its approach to integrating digital assets into the regulated banking sector by introducing a comprehensive legal framework for“cryptobanks.” This move positions Belarus as a progressive player in the crypto space while maintaining strict state oversight.



Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 19, regulating the operation of cryptobanks within the country.

Cryptobanks are designated as joint-stock companies and can operate token-based services alongside traditional banking and payment systems.

The framework ties digital asset activities to existing financial oversight mechanisms, requiring cryptobanks to register with the central bank and qualify for resident status in the Hi-Tech Park. Dual oversight involves compliance with both financial regulations and technological standards, aiming to foster innovative yet controlled crypto services.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Positive

Price impact: Neutral - The announcement signals regulatory clarity, potentially encouraging investment but not immediately affecting market prices.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold - The regulatory clarity may provide stability, but the evolving framework warrants caution.

Market context: This move reflects Belarus's strategy to leverage emerging technologies while maintaining control amidst global crypto regulatory tensions.

Detailed Analysis of Belarus's Crypto Regulatory Strategy

Belarus's government has taken a cautious yet progressive stance by establishing a legal environment for cryptobanks through Decree No. 19, signed by President Alexander Lukashenko. The decree officially recognizes crypto banks as joint-stock entities authorized to merge token-based operations with traditional financial services. Rather than creating a separate sector, Belarus integrates digital asset activities into its existing financial infrastructure, emphasizing transparency and regulatory oversight.

Under the new framework, cryptobanks are required to obtain resident status within Belarus's Hi-Tech Park, a government-backed technology zone, and to register with the central bank. This ensures that digital asset services are operated within a clear regulatory boundary, fostering trust and stability. Additionally, these institutions are subject to dual oversight - both financial regulation similar to credit institutions and technological supervision from the Hi-Tech Park's overseeing body. This layered approach aims to balance innovation with security, enabling firms to offer novel products while adhering to strict compliance standards.

Belarus's regulatory move is part of a broader strategy to position the country as a hub for financial IT innovation. President Lukashenko has repeatedly signaled the importance of crypto, citing the potential for digital tokens to facilitate cross-border trade and mitigate economic sanctions. In September 2025, he called for clearer rules and increased adoption of crypto payments by local banks, emphasizing both regulation and technological advancement.

However, Belarus has also taken steps to regulate and curb unlicensed crypto activities. In December 2025, authorities blocked access to several offshore crypto exchanges, signaling a crackdown on unregulated crypto trading and advertising violations. This reflects the government's intent to control the crypto ecosystem while leveraging its technological advantages for economic development.

Overall, Belarus's cautious approach underscores its aim to develop a controlled yet innovative digital economy, positioning itself as a regulatory leader in the Eastern European region.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.