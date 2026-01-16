MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Gold Runner Exploration Issues Shares Portion of Option Payment for Falcon Property near Elko, Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) (" Gold Runner " or the " Company ") has issued 40,000 shares to the Falcon Mine Group ("FMG") in respect of its option agreement to purchase 100% of the Falcon Project ("Falcon" or the "Property"). The Company also announces that by mutual agreement between FMG and Gold Runner, the payment date of the cash portion of the Option Payment is amended to, on or before April 30, 2026.

The Falcon project under the Option Agreement comprises eighty-seven (87) unpatented lode claims and six (6) patented claims associated with the historic Falcon mine. Subsequent claim staking by the Company expanded the Falcon Project to 124 total claims comprising approximately 883 hectares or 2,183 acres. The property is situated less than 2 kilometers ("km") south of Gold Runner's Rock Creek prospect and southwest of Gold Runner's Dry Creek prospect (see Map 1), placing all three properties in close proximity for a total of 239 claims.

Gold Runner's Tuscarora district play (Rock Creek, Dry Creek, and Falcon) is in a highly prospective, prolific gold region (see Map 2). The properties are surrounded on three sides by sizeable, "world-class" gold deposits and mines, including the Midas mine, approximately 35 km to the west-southwest, which has produced more than 2.2 million ounces Au and 26.9 million ounces Ag with proven and probable reserves of an additional 2.73 million Au and 199.92 million ounces Ag from an epithermal Ag (Au) deposit (Hecla Mining Company Website – 2022); the Goldstrike complex, approximately 40 km south, which produced an incredible 47.8 million ounces Au by the end of 2023 from Carlin-type deposits (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology Special Report MI-2023); and the Jerritt Canyon mine, approximately 30 km to the east (further off Carlin Trend than the Tuscarora properties), which has produced 9.7 million ounces Au from a Carlin-type gold deposit (Technical Report on the Jerritt Canyon Mine, Elko County, Nevada, USA Report for NI 43-101 – 2021), with continued exploration ongoing. The information provided herein from neighbouring projects and properties should not be relied upon as indicators for the determination of mineralization or potential results of the Company's properties.

The Falcon property occurs in the southwest portion of an Eocene-aged caldera complex, hosted in a sequence of Devonian sedimentary rocks overlain by andesitic, dacitic, and rhyolitic volcanic rocks of the Tuscarora volcanic field (Roney Long, 2000 – The Falcon Mine Project). Our exploration concept at Falcon is very similar to and consistent with our targeting model at Rock Creek and Divide. The historic production and exploration at Falcon focused on silver mineralization in epithermal veins in the upper volcanic sequence. As with the Rock Creek and Dry Creek properties, previous work at the Falcon prospect resulted in stratigraphic interpretations of the surface metasedimentary sequence which indicate the possibility of a Carlin-type host rock at relatively shallow depths (Roney Long, 2000 – The Falcon Mine Project). As such, we see both shallow, high grade silver vein targets and deeper, disseminated Carlin-type Au (Ag) targets at Falcon.







The company is currently scheduling extensive, property wide mapping and sampling at Falcon following up on its initial sampling along 900 meters of float and outcrop of the quartz vein that hosts the historic Falcon Mine. This wide vein (up to 40 feet wide) is one of 18 known veins raking north from the Falcon property up to and along the length of the Rock Creek Property. Thirty-nine samples were collected and submitted for geochemical analysis with detectable gold or silver in all but one sample. Four samples had greater than 25 grams per tonne ("gpt") silver, including samples FAL23_36 at 720 gpt Ag and FAL23_37 at 238 gpt Ag. Both of the highest two silver samples were taken from the Falcon mine area, both had elevated gold, arsenic, and antimony, and both had visible sulfides. Five samples had greater than 0.5 gpt gold, including sample FAL23_13 at 1.131 gpt Au.







Sampling to date by the Company at Falcon and Rock Creek has demonstrated combined, confirmed, continuous strike length of approximately 6 km with an untested interval of approximately 2.5 km between Rock Creek and the Company's Falcon sampling implying potential mineralized strike length of 8.5 km. In addition, the veins are open at both the south and north ends of known mineralization.

In addition to the Company's maiden drill program planned for its Rock Creek property just to the north, the Company intends to assess and identify next exploration steps including mapping out its initial drill program for Falcon, over the upcoming exploration season.

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc:

Gold Runner Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on the exploration of gold and silver properties located in the prolific mining districts of Canada and the USA.

The Rock Creek gold project is Gold Runner's flagship asset, with 74 unpatented lode mining claims wholly owned and controlled by the Company. Emboldened by the results coming out of Rock Creek, the Company strategically expanded the land position with the acquisition of the nearby Dry Creek prospect and the acquisition of the Falcon silver-gold prospect in September 2022. Between the three properties, all targeting similar mineralization and likely the same hydrothermal system, Gold Runner Exploration now holds 239 total claims in close proximity of one another. These three gold prospects are situated in a region with proven "world-class" gold deposits (including Midas, Jerritt Canyon, Betze-Post, Meikle, and Gold Quarry), where the potential of finding large, high-grade gold-silver deposits is favourable.

Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and comprises 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine. The property is located in the prolific Walker-Lane trend, approximately 44 km south of the "world-class" Round Mountain deposit.

