South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: Market Is Expected To Grow By 25.2% To Reach $1.11 Billion This Year - Forecasts To 2031

The BNPL payment market in South Africa is expected to grow by 25.2% on annual basis to reach US$1.11 billion in 2026.

The buy now pay later market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2022-2025, achieving a CAGR of 28.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2026-2031. By the end of 2031, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 886.3 million to approximately USD 2.85 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry in South Korea, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 90+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Competition is expected to shift toward regulated, bank-linked instalment models, while fintech BNPL providers emphasise omnichannel integration and selective merchant acquisition. Consolidation is likely as providers focus on sustainable credit risk frameworks. Banks will play a larger role, and BNPL will become a standardised feature across most retail sectors.

Key Trends and Drivers

Current State of the Market



BNPL in South Africa operates within a concentrated environment shaped by a mix of fintech providers, retailer-backed offerings, and banks expanding regulated instalment products. Competitive intensity is driven by merchant integrations in ecommerce, apparel, lifestyle retail, and electronics. BNPL availability is now a standard feature on leading ecommerce platforms, with payment-service providers influencing distribution through embedded checkout options. Regulatory expectations under the National Credit Act indirectly shape competition, encouraging providers to collaborate with credit-licensed institutions for underwriting and funding.

Key Players and New Entrants



Payflex, now under Global Payments, retains broad retail coverage across ecommerce and national chains. ZeroPay continues to expand its presence in the apparel and lifestyle categories through in-store and online integrations. Banks, including FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank, are strengthening instalment capabilities through card-linked repayment plans embedded in mobile banking apps. Their presence is increasing competitive pressure on fintech BNPL models, especially for higher-ticket purchases. New standalone BNPL entrants have been limited over the past 12 months due to funding constraints and regulatory compliance requirements, while merchant-specific instalment solutions have gained visibility within loyalty ecosystems.

Consumers expand BNPL usage as budgets tighten and ecommerce penetration deepens



South African consumers are increasingly using instalment-based payments to manage short-term cash flow pressures. Retailers such as Takealot, Mr Price, and Superbalist continue to offer BNPL options through partners like Payflex and ZeroPay, especially for apparel, electronics, and lifestyle categories. The trend is visible in both online and in-store environments, with BNPL becoming a common alternative to store credit and traditional lay-by structures.

Household budgets remain under pressure due to persistently high inflation in food, transport, and utilities, which is driving demand for predictable instalment plans. Growth in e-commerce adoption, supported by platforms including Shoprite's Sixty60, Pick'n Pay asap, and Takealot, is pushing more consumers into digital payment journeys where BNPL is embedded. Retailers are promoting BNPL at checkout to lift conversion without assuming credit risk themselves. BNPL usage is likely to expand into broader retail categories, including homeware and small appliances. Adoption may stabilise among middle-income groups but increase among younger and first-credit customers, shifting BNPL into a mainstream payment behaviour.

Banks and credit providers strengthen regulated instalment models



Major South African banks are formalising their presence in short-term instalment credit by enhancing card-linked payment plans and revolving credit alternatives. Standard Bank, FNB, Absa, and Nedbank have increased visibility of buy-now-pay-later-style instalments within their mobile apps, allowing consumers to convert card purchases into structured repayment plans.

Regulatory scrutiny around unsecured lending and affordability assessments encourages the adoption of models already governed by the National Credit Act. Banks are leveraging their risk models, access to existing account data, and strong distribution via digital banking apps. Retailers are open to bank-linked partnerships because these reduce compliance responsibilities and streamline settlement. Bank-driven instalment models will likely capture share from standalone fintech BNPL providers, especially in higher-ticket categories. The market will shift toward a hybrid BNPL fintech front-end with bank underwriting as regulatory expectations tighten further.

Retailers integrate BNPL deeper into omnichannel strategies



Leading retailers are embedding BNPL at multiple touchpoints online, mobile app, and in-store point of sale. Massmart, Cape Union Mart, Woolworths, and apparel chains continue expanding integrations with Payflex, ZeroPay, and other instalment services to support cross-channel fulfilment and drive basket conversion.

Retailers are prioritising payment flexibility amid high cart abandonment, especially in discretionary categories. Omnichannel investments (click-and-collect, app-based promotions, store-to-door fulfilment) create more checkout opportunities where BNPL can be surfaced. BNPL plays a role in customer acquisition as retailers compete for spend among value-conscious consumers. BNPL is expected to become standard across most national retail chains in both the ecommerce and physical retail space. Merchants will increasingly negotiate multi-BNPL provider integrations or route BNPL through acquirers/PSPs to reduce operational load.

Fintech BNPL providers refine business models amid funding and regulatory constraints



Fintech BNPL players such as Payflex (a Global Payments company) and ZeroPay are reassessing product structures, merchant pricing models, and underwriting approaches to improve sustainability. Providers are diversifying into recurring-bill payments, in-store instalments, and partnerships with large ecommerce platforms.

Global capital flows into consumer-lending fintech have slowed, putting pressure on unit economics and cost of funds. Regulatory focus on responsible lending, affordability verification, and fee transparency encourages providers to shift toward lower-risk models. Merchants are more selective about BNPL partnerships, favouring providers with stable funding and operational continuity. Consolidation or partnership-led expansion is likely, with a smaller number of BNPL providers maintaining broad coverage. Feature expansion beyond ecommerce utilities, education fees, and subscription services will gain traction as providers seek more predictable repayment behaviour.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions



The most notable structural shift is Global Payments completed acquisition of Payflex, which supports deeper merchant integrations through Global Payments' acquiring network. Retailers have expanded BNPL availability, with new integrations announced across fashion, homeware and electronics chains in 2024. Banks have launched incremental features rather than entirely new products, such as enhancements to FNB's and Standard Bank's instalment conversion tools. Cross-sector partnerships, particularly between BNPL providers and ecommerce platforms, continue to expand, but no significant new BNPL-focused mergers or market exits have occurred recently.

