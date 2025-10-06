3 Men Linked Romantically With Sable Before Her Marriage To WWE Icon Brock Lesnar

Before tying the knot with Brock Lesnar, Sable had romantic ties with these three men-some more surprising than others.

Marc Mero entered Sable's life nearly two years after the tragic loss of her first husband. A retired wrestler and former amateur boxer, Mero married Sable in 1994. Their relationship coincided with her WWE debut, where she quickly rose to fame.

The couple remained together for a decade before separating in 2004. Their divorce marked the end of a long personal and professional chapter, as both had been prominent figures in WWE during the late '90s and early 2000s.

Sable's connection to Vince McMahon was more storyline-driven but still sparked real-life speculation. Wrestling veteran Francine once claimed that McMahon had strong feelings for Sable, which allegedly contributed to her departure from WWE during her first run.

After suing the company for sexual harassment and settling out of court, Sable returned in 2003. During her second stint, she was involved in an on-screen affair with McMahon, which drew significant attention from the live audience and added fuel to backstage rumors.

Sable's first marriage was to Wayne W Richardson in 1987. The couple had a daughter named Mariah, but their time together was cut short. In 1991, Richardson tragically passed away in a drunk driving incident.

This loss deeply affected Sable and marked a turning point in her personal life. It wasn't until years later that she re-entered the public eye through her relationship with Marc Mero and eventual rise in WWE.