Ishita Dutta Marks Start Of 'Drishyam 3' Shoot With Instagram Post

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta has commenced shooting for the much-anticipated film“Drishyam 3.”

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Ishita posted a picture of the film's clapboard, followed by another snapshot of herself standing next to her vanity van.

Captioning the post, she wrote:“Do I need to say more.....#Drishyam3.”

The makers of the upcoming film 'Drishyam 3', started the Goa schedule in December.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has also joined the franchise. Jaideep is known for his intense screen presence and nuanced performances, and brings a compelling new energy to the 'Drishyam' universe, promising a fresh and unpredictable dynamic as the story unfolds.

Filming in Goa flagged off from January 8, with the schedule expected to continue till the end of February. The entire cast will be part of the Goa schedule with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor returning for this edge-of-the-seat family thriller.

Drishyam tells the gripping tale of a family caught in the shadow of a shocking disappearance - a policewoman's son goes missing, and she threatens to destroy Vijay's family. Determined to protect his loved ones, Vijay spares no effort in keeping them safe.

Seven years later, in the sequel, the Salgaonkars have tried to move on from the traumatic events of their past. But just when life seems to have found its rhythm, unexpected circumstances arise, threatening to unearth dark truths long buried.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, 'Drishyam 3' is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. Drishyam has also been remade in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada