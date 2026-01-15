Paid Parking Begins In Discovery Gardens Monthly Membership Fee Costs Dh945

Starting today, Thursday, January 15, parking in the Discovery Gardens will be paid to improve space management and reduce congestion in the community. Residents and visitors will notice newly installed parking zone signage as Parkonic launches its paid parking services across the community.

Under the new system, each residential unit in buildings with no existing parking is eligible for one free parking permit. Additional vehicles will require a paid subscription, with a monthly membership set at Dh945 and a quarterly membership at Dh2,625, offering a Dh210 saving compared to paying monthly.

Residents can activate their free parking permits through the Parkonic tenant registration portal. Paid parking subscriptions are also available through the Parkonic website and mobile app. The community developer, Nakheel, sent out emails requesting that residents secure parking before enforcement begins.

AK, (name withheld on request), a tenant in Discover Gardens, said, "Residents often face parking issues and have to park on the curbs, resulting in parking fines of up to Dh500. The parking fees for extra cars will hopefully result in us getting more parking spaces."

The 24-year-old Indian expat who has been living in Discovery Gardens for the past year said, "There are no parking boards in our location yet, and we still await clarity on our Parkonic account status.”

As per the notice, free permit applications opened on December 24, 2025, while paid permit subscriptions started from January 9.

Dubai Holding Community Management also clarified that each residential unit without private parking gets one free permit. However, tenants with multiple vehicles must purchase additional spots. Residents should note that permits will only be issued to registered residential units, not individual drivers.

The company also advised residents to complete applications promptly to avoid any inconvenience. According to them, the move is part of ongoing efforts to optimise shared parking, enhance safety, and improve accessibility across Discovery Gardens.