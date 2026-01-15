403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thousands rally in Caracas demanding Maduro’s release
(MENAFN) Large crowds gathered in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, on Wednesday to demand the release of President Nicolas Maduro, who was captured following U.S. airstrikes. The demonstration was organized by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela and drew thousands of supporters carrying images of Maduro and former president Hugo Chavez.
Speaking to demonstrators, the party’s vice president for mobilization expressed firm backing for the interim government led by Delcy Rodriguez and urged unity across the country. “Unity is not up for debate,” he told the crowd. “Anyone conspiring against unity is conspiring against Venezuela. Everyone must contribute to this unity.”
He stressed that the event was meant as a protest rather than a celebration and repeated calls for Maduro’s return. “We want Maduro freed and Cilia to return. We demand that both return to the country,” he said, referring to First Lady Cilia Flores.
In parallel with the march, groups of motorcyclists formed convoys across major streets in Caracas, circling central areas of the city in a show of support for the detained president.
Separately, the party’s secretary general announced that teachers would also organize demonstrations on Thursday in observance of Teachers’ Day. Speaking during a televised address, he said protests had been ongoing since the first day of what he described as a U.S. military attack, with demonstrators demanding the release of national leaders.
He added that educators would join the marches to call for Maduro’s freedom and the return of his wife to the country.
Speaking to demonstrators, the party’s vice president for mobilization expressed firm backing for the interim government led by Delcy Rodriguez and urged unity across the country. “Unity is not up for debate,” he told the crowd. “Anyone conspiring against unity is conspiring against Venezuela. Everyone must contribute to this unity.”
He stressed that the event was meant as a protest rather than a celebration and repeated calls for Maduro’s return. “We want Maduro freed and Cilia to return. We demand that both return to the country,” he said, referring to First Lady Cilia Flores.
In parallel with the march, groups of motorcyclists formed convoys across major streets in Caracas, circling central areas of the city in a show of support for the detained president.
Separately, the party’s secretary general announced that teachers would also organize demonstrations on Thursday in observance of Teachers’ Day. Speaking during a televised address, he said protests had been ongoing since the first day of what he described as a U.S. military attack, with demonstrators demanding the release of national leaders.
He added that educators would join the marches to call for Maduro’s freedom and the return of his wife to the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment