Travel Diaries Hong Kong: City Of Skyscrapers, Vibrant Markets, Scenic Islands And Cultural Experiences

Hong Kong is a dazzling blend of ultra-modern city life and deep-rooted traditions. Known for its iconic skyline, bustling street markets, world-class shopping, and scenic islands, the city offers travellers an experience that is both fast-paced and culturally rich. From towering skyscrapers to peaceful monasteries, and from Michelin-starred restaurants to humble street food stalls, Hong Kong never fails to surprise.

A Brief History of Hong Kong



Ancient Origins:Human settlement in the region dates back to the Stone Age. Hong Kong became part of Imperial China around the 2nd century BC.

British Rule Begins: Following China's defeat in the First Opium War, Hong Kong Island was ceded to Britain in 1842.

Territorial Expansion:The Kowloon Peninsula was added in 1860, and the New Territories were leased to Britain for 99 years in 1898.

World War II Period: Hong Kong was occupied by Japan from 1941 to 1945, a time marked by severe hardship.

Post-War Growth: After World War II, refugees from mainland China led to rapid population growth and industrial development, turning Hong Kong into a manufacturing hub.

1997 Handover:Britain returned Hong Kong to China on July 1, 1997, following the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

Special Status: Under the One Country, Two Systems framework, Hong Kong became a Special Administrative Region, retaining its legal system and capitalist economy. Modern Hong Kong:Today, it stands as a leading global financial centre with a unique blend of Chinese heritage and international influence.

Top Places to Visit in Hong Kong

Victoria Peak: The highest point in the city, offering panoramic views of the skyline, Victoria Harbour, and surrounding islands. Best visited at sunset or night.

Victoria Harbour: One of the world's most famous harbours, known for the nightly Symphony of Lights show and scenic Star Ferry rides.

Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade: A lively waterfront area featuring stunning skyline views, the Avenue of Stars, museums, shopping, and entertainment.

Lantau Island:Home to the iconic Tian Tan Big Buddha, Po Lin Monastery, Ngong Ping 360 cable car, and the fishing village of Tai O.

Hong Kong Disneyland: A major attraction for families and theme park lovers, offering classic Disney rides with Asian-themed experiences.

Ocean Park:A popular marine-themed park combining thrill rides, animal exhibits, and panoramic ocean views.

Ngong Ping Village:A cultural and spiritual hub known for traditional architecture, monasteries, and mountain scenery.

Mong Kok:One of the busiest districts in the world, famous for street markets, shopping, local food, and vibrant nightlife.

Lamma Island:A peaceful escape from the city, known for seafood restaurants, beaches, and a relaxed island atmosphere.

Tai O Fishing Village: A charming traditional village with stilt houses, local markets, and a glimpse of old Hong Kong life.

Hong Kong Observation Wheel:Located at the Central Harbourfront, this giant Ferris wheel offers 360-degree views of Victoria Harbour and the city skyline.

Things to Do in Hong Kong

Ride the Star Ferry:Enjoy a classic and budget-friendly ferry ride across Victoria Harbour with stunning skyline views.

Explore Street Markets: Shop for souvenirs and local goods at popular markets such as Ladies' Market and Temple Street Night Market.

Visit Theme Parks: Spend a fun-filled day at Hong Kong Disneyland or Ocean Park, ideal for families and thrill seekers.

Experience Nightlife:Discover Hong Kong's vibrant nightlife in Lan Kwai Fong and Soho, known for bars, clubs, and live music.

Go Hiking: Explore scenic trails like Dragon's Back, offering panoramic views of the coastline and cityscape.

Ride the Ding Ding Tram:Travel on the iconic double-decker trams for an affordable and scenic way to explore Hong Kong Island.

Central–Mid-Levels Escalator: Use the world's longest outdoor covered escalator system connecting Central to the Mid-Levels district.

Food and Dim Sum Experience: Indulge in Hong Kong's legendary food scene, from street food stalls to traditional dim sum restaurants.

Best Time to Visit



The best time to visit Hong Kong is from October to March, when the weather is cool, pleasant, and less humid.

Spring and autumn are ideal for sightseeing, shopping, and outdoor activities. Summer (June to September) is hot and humid, with frequent rainfall and occasional typhoons.

How Indians Can Travel to Hong Kong?

Visa



Indian passport holders can visit Hong Kong visa-free for up to 14 days. Travellers must complete a Pre-Arrival Registration (PAR) online before departure.

Flights



Direct flights operate from major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Strong air connectivity makes Hong Kong a convenient international destination from India.

Currency



The official currency is the Hong Kong Dollar (HKD).

Credit and debit cards are widely accepted in hotels, malls, and restaurants. Carrying some cash is recommended for street markets and small local eateries.

SIM Card and Internet



Prepaid SIM cards are easily available at the airport and convenience stores.

Hong Kong offers excellent internet connectivity with high-speed mobile data. Free public Wi-Fi is available in many public areas, transport hubs, and shopping centres.

Getting Around

Hong Kong has one of the world's most efficient and user-friendly public transport systems.



MTR (Metro):Fast, clean, and well connected, covering most tourist and residential areas.

Buses and Trams:Affordable options that also offer scenic city views, especially the iconic double-decker trams.

Star Ferry:A budget-friendly and iconic way to cross Victoria Harbour. Octopus Card:A rechargeable smart card used for transport, shopping, and small purchases. Highly recommended for visitors.

Where to Stay?

Hong Kong offers accommodation options for every budget and travel style.



Luxury Stays: Central and Tsim Sha Tsui feature premium five-star hotels with stunning harbour views.

Mid-range Hotels: Wan Chai and Causeway Bay provide comfortable stays with excellent connectivity and dining options. Budget Options:Mong Kok and Yau Ma Tei are popular for hostels and compact hotels at affordable prices.

Where to Eat?

Hong Kong is a true paradise for food lovers.



Dim Sum: Enjoy authentic dim sum at traditional tea houses.

Street Food: Try local favourites such as egg waffles, fish balls, and roasted snacks.

Seafood: Fresh seafood dishes are a highlight in coastal areas like Sai Kung.

Indian Cuisine: Indian restaurants are widely available, particularly in Tsim Sha Tsui and Central. Fine Dining:The city is home to numerous Michelin-starred restaurants offering world-class cuisine.

Why Hong Kong Should Be on Your Travel List?

Hong Kong offers a rare mix of modern city life, rich cultural heritage, scenic landscapes, and exceptional food. Its compact size makes it ideal for short international trips, while easy visa access for Indians and excellent connectivity add to its appeal. With attractions for families, couples, solo travellers, and food enthusiasts alike, Hong Kong truly deserves a place on every traveller's bucket list.