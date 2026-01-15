Bitwise Launches Chainlink ETF, Boosting Institutional Access To LINK
The ETF comes with a 0.34% management fee, but it waives this fee for the first three months or until the fund reaches $500 million in assets. As part of its security measures, Bitwise has partnered with Coinbase Custody to store the Chainlink tokens in segregated institutional cold wallets. The fund's net asset value is based on the CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference rate, ensuring it aligns with commodity indices used by regulated crypto ETFs.Institutional Interest Grows in LINK Exposure
The Bitwise Chainlink ETF follows the introduction of Grayscale's GLNK ETF, which sparked competition in the growing market for Chainlink ETFs. These products are slowly attracting institutional capital, signaling increasing interest in LINK. As of now, the cumulative investment in LINK ETFs stands at around $64 million, with total assets amounting to $88 million. Interestingly, while recent sessions showed no notable change in the inflow of capital, the lack of outflows indicates that institutions are holding their positions, a sign of long-term commitment.
Bitwise has indicated that it will not stake the assets in the ETF at launch. However, the company plans to file for the ability to stake the assets once it secures the necessary regulatory approvals. This approach lowers initial costs and minimizes risks associated with token custody, further enhancing the appeal for institutional investors. The absence of staking at the outset also gives the fund a more flexible structure, aligning it with traditional financial products.Chainlink's Price Reacts to ETF Launch
In line with the ETF's rollout, Chainlink's market price showed positive movement. LINK traded at approximately $14.25, up slightly from $14.04 in the previous session. The increase came after a sharp intraday reversal, where the price initially dipped below $13.90 before bouncing back. This resilience in the price movement highlights the confidence among investors, as many view the ETF as a signal of growing regulated access to cryptocurrency markets.
Market participants typically watch price action closely following the launch of ETFs, as it often reflects investor sentiment. The positive price movement of Chainlink is seen as a direct response to the improved access brought by the ETF, reinforcing the belief that regulated products like this can lead to price stability and growth.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment