Senior Research Associate, School of Engineering Mathematics and Technology, University of Bristol

Georgios Tzoumas is a senior researcher associate whose work lies at the intersection of robotics, autonomous systems, and environmental sustainability. His research interests broadly encompass the use of distributed robotic systems and aerial platforms to address complex, large-scale environmental challenges, with particular emphasis on resilience, adaptability, and real-world deployment for wildfires.

A key aspect of his work is the investigation of multi-agent and swarm-based robotic systems, exploring how collective autonomy and decentralised coordination can enhance sensing, monitoring, and intervention capabilities in geographically extensive environments. His research engages with both the technical dimensions of autonomous systems, such as system architecture, coordination strategies, and robustness, as well as the broader implications of deploying such technologies in environmentally challenging scenarios, exploring the acceptance of such systems from end-users.

2018–2026 Dr, University of Bristol

Experience