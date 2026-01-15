Georgios Tzoumas
- Senior Research Associate, School of Engineering Mathematics and Technology, University of Bristol
Georgios Tzoumas is a senior researcher associate whose work lies at the intersection of robotics, autonomous systems, and environmental sustainability. His research interests broadly encompass the use of distributed robotic systems and aerial platforms to address complex, large-scale environmental challenges, with particular emphasis on resilience, adaptability, and real-world deployment for wildfires.
A key aspect of his work is the investigation of multi-agent and swarm-based robotic systems, exploring how collective autonomy and decentralised coordination can enhance sensing, monitoring, and intervention capabilities in geographically extensive environments. His research engages with both the technical dimensions of autonomous systems, such as system architecture, coordination strategies, and robustness, as well as the broader implications of deploying such technologies in environmentally challenging scenarios, exploring the acceptance of such systems from end-users.Experience
- 2018–2026 Dr, University of Bristol
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment