Waipu.Tv Now Available On All Titan OS-Powered Tvs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced that waipu, Germany's leading OPEN IPTV platform, is now available on Titan OS-powered smart TVs.

The launch marks another important step in Titan OS's mission to deliver a rich, locally relevant entertainment experience by seamlessly integrating Europe's most popular streaming and TV platforms directly at the OS level. With waipu now accessible via the Titan OS interface, viewers in Germany can easily enjoy live television, pay-TV, and on-demand content in one unified smart TV experience.

waipu offers access to more than 300 TV channels, including public broadcasters, private channels, and over 70 pay-TV channels, making it Germany's largest platform for HD television. In addition, users can explore the waiputhek, which features more than 40,000 movies and series on demand. The service supports simultaneous streaming across multiple devices and can be used both on TV sets and wirelessly via Wi-Fi on other screens.

“The launch of waipu on Titan OS strengthens our commitment to offering viewers the best of local and premium entertainment directly on the homescreen,” said Rick Fens, SVP Business Development at Titan OS.“Germany is a key market for Titan OS, and integrating the country's leading OPEN IPTV platform ensures users have seamless access to live TV, on-demand content, and advanced TV services from the moment they turn on their TV.”

“OS partnerships play a central role in driving our reach and growth,” said Markus Härtenstein, Co-CEO of Exaring AG, operator of waipu.“Partnering with Titan OS allows us to strengthen our presence in another major smart TV ecosystem and extend direct access to waipu to more households.”

The waipu app is now available on all Titan OS-powered TVs in Germany, giving users instant access to one of the country's most comprehensive TV offerings through an intuitive, OS-level experience.

About Titan OS

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

About waipu

waipu is a brand of EXARING AG, a company for the development of IP entertainment

services. waipu is the leading OPEN-IPTV platform in Germany with around two million

subscribers and reaches more than 30 million households in top quality via a dedicated fibre

optic network. With over 300 programmes, waipu is also Germany's largest TV platform for

HD television. In addition to public and private channels, more than 70 pay-TV channels and

the waiputhek with over 40,000 films and series are available on demand.

waipu can be used wirelessly on the TV set but also via all other devices in the WLAN. It

can also be used on several devices at the same time. The OPEN-IPTV platform also offers

targeted advertising opportunities on live TV without any media disruption.

EXARING AG was founded in Munich in 2013. The largest single shareholder is freenet AG.

The Management Board consists of Christoph Bellmer (founder and Co-CEO), Markus

Härtenstein (Co-CEO) and Robert Laier (CFO).

Further information at and