403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eurozone records trade surplus in November
(MENAFN) The eurozone recorded a foreign trade surplus of €9.9 billion ($11.5 billion) in November, marking a notable decline from the previous month. The surplus narrowed by €5.5 billion ($6.4 billion) compared to October and came in well below market expectations, which had projected a €14.8 billion ($17.2 billion) balance.
Trade activity weakened during the month, with exports from the eurozone to countries outside the bloc falling 3.4% year-on-year to €240.2 billion ($278.6 billion). Imports also declined, though at a slower pace, slipping 1.3% to €230.3 billion ($267.2 billion).
Across the wider European Union, the trade balance also remained positive, posting a surplus of €8.1 billion ($9.4 billion) in November.
The United States remained the top destination for EU exports, despite a sharp annual drop. Shipments to the US totaled €37.4 billion ($43.4 billion), reflecting a 20.3% year-on-year decline.
Exports to China also edged lower, falling 1.2% to €16.4 billion ($19.0 billion), while deliveries to the United Kingdom dropped 6% to €28.4 billion ($32.9 billion).
On the import side, China was the EU’s largest supplier in November, with goods imports reaching €48.7 billion ($56.5 billion)—an increase of 3.8% compared to a year earlier. Imports from the United States declined by 7.1% to €26.7 billion ($31.0 billion), while purchases from Türkiye rose modestly by 1.1% to €8.1 billion ($9.4 billion).
The eurozone, also referred to as the euro area or EA20, includes countries that use the euro as their currency, while the EU27 encompasses all member states of the European Union.
Trade activity weakened during the month, with exports from the eurozone to countries outside the bloc falling 3.4% year-on-year to €240.2 billion ($278.6 billion). Imports also declined, though at a slower pace, slipping 1.3% to €230.3 billion ($267.2 billion).
Across the wider European Union, the trade balance also remained positive, posting a surplus of €8.1 billion ($9.4 billion) in November.
The United States remained the top destination for EU exports, despite a sharp annual drop. Shipments to the US totaled €37.4 billion ($43.4 billion), reflecting a 20.3% year-on-year decline.
Exports to China also edged lower, falling 1.2% to €16.4 billion ($19.0 billion), while deliveries to the United Kingdom dropped 6% to €28.4 billion ($32.9 billion).
On the import side, China was the EU’s largest supplier in November, with goods imports reaching €48.7 billion ($56.5 billion)—an increase of 3.8% compared to a year earlier. Imports from the United States declined by 7.1% to €26.7 billion ($31.0 billion), while purchases from Türkiye rose modestly by 1.1% to €8.1 billion ($9.4 billion).
The eurozone, also referred to as the euro area or EA20, includes countries that use the euro as their currency, while the EU27 encompasses all member states of the European Union.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment