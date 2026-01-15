Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. Senate Says Halting Refugee Programs Threatens Thousands Of Afghan Lives

U.S. Senate Says Halting Refugee Programs Threatens Thousands Of Afghan Lives


2026-01-15 05:01:15
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Senate subcommittees warned that halting refugee programs and returning Afghan allies, including women and former security personnel, exposes thousands to serious risks under current conditions.

The U.S. Senate's Subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration, along with the Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, held a session to review the country's parole and refugee programs.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, highlighted the security risks faced by Afghans who collaborated with U.S. forces, emphasizing that recent Trump administration decisions to halt refugee programs and return asylum seekers have put thousands at risk.

Experts at the session specifically cited women working in medical projects and personnel from Afghanistan's former security forces, noting that delays in the refugee process have exposed them to potential retaliation and severe restrictions under Taliban rule.

The parole program has historically provided expedited entry and protection for individuals deemed at risk due to their cooperation with the United States, particularly in conflict zones such as Afghanistan.

Human rights organizations have warned that tens of thousands of Afghans who aided U.S. efforts face life-threatening consequences if denied timely relocation, including harassment, imprisonment, and restrictions on education and employment.

The committees called for an urgent review of U.S. refugee policies, urging the government to continue providing support to Afghans who worked with American forces to prevent further threats to life and liberty.

Lawmakers stressed that swift action is necessary to protect vulnerable Afghan nationals and maintain the credibility of U.S. commitments to allies in conflict zones.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN15012026000228011069ID1110602337



Khaama Press

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search