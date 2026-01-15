U.S. Senate Says Halting Refugee Programs Threatens Thousands Of Afghan Lives

The U.S. Senate's Subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration, along with the Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, held a session to review the country's parole and refugee programs.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, highlighted the security risks faced by Afghans who collaborated with U.S. forces, emphasizing that recent Trump administration decisions to halt refugee programs and return asylum seekers have put thousands at risk.

Experts at the session specifically cited women working in medical projects and personnel from Afghanistan's former security forces, noting that delays in the refugee process have exposed them to potential retaliation and severe restrictions under Taliban rule.

The parole program has historically provided expedited entry and protection for individuals deemed at risk due to their cooperation with the United States, particularly in conflict zones such as Afghanistan.

Human rights organizations have warned that tens of thousands of Afghans who aided U.S. efforts face life-threatening consequences if denied timely relocation, including harassment, imprisonment, and restrictions on education and employment.

The committees called for an urgent review of U.S. refugee policies, urging the government to continue providing support to Afghans who worked with American forces to prevent further threats to life and liberty.

Lawmakers stressed that swift action is necessary to protect vulnerable Afghan nationals and maintain the credibility of U.S. commitments to allies in conflict zones.

