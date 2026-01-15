403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France Supports U.S. Second Phase of Gaza Plan
(MENAFN) France on Thursday endorsed the United States decision to move into the second phase of the Gaza plan, calling it a critical step toward shifting “from a ceasefire to a lasting peace.”
In a formal statement, the French Foreign Ministry said the transition was carried out “in accordance with (UN) Security Council Resolution 2803” and came “one hundred days after the announcement of the ceasefire,” noting that during that time “considerable humanitarian needs remained insufficiently addressed.”
Paris voiced “its gratitude to the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, whose efforts have made this decisive step possible,” while urging “all stakeholders to fully comply with their commitments” and to “refrain from any action that could jeopardize its implementation.”
France also praised the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian governing body, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), calling it “a first step in implementing the peace plan and in ensuring Palestinian ownership of this new phase.”
“The committee must now convene quickly, deploy to Gaza, and begin addressing the urgent needs of the population as soon as possible,” the statement said, stressing that this process should proceed “with the support of the Palestinian Authority and the entire international community.”
“France intends to participate fully in this effort,” it added.
According to the ministry, the committee’s formation “should also pave the way for the disarmament of Hamas and the return of a reformed Palestinian Authority to Gaza,” a move it said is necessary to “restore a credible political horizon for the realization of a Palestinian state living in peace and security alongside Israel.”
France said it “remains committed” and “will contribute to the implementation of the next steps of the peace plan in conjunction with its partners.”
In a formal statement, the French Foreign Ministry said the transition was carried out “in accordance with (UN) Security Council Resolution 2803” and came “one hundred days after the announcement of the ceasefire,” noting that during that time “considerable humanitarian needs remained insufficiently addressed.”
Paris voiced “its gratitude to the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye, whose efforts have made this decisive step possible,” while urging “all stakeholders to fully comply with their commitments” and to “refrain from any action that could jeopardize its implementation.”
France also praised the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian governing body, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), calling it “a first step in implementing the peace plan and in ensuring Palestinian ownership of this new phase.”
“The committee must now convene quickly, deploy to Gaza, and begin addressing the urgent needs of the population as soon as possible,” the statement said, stressing that this process should proceed “with the support of the Palestinian Authority and the entire international community.”
“France intends to participate fully in this effort,” it added.
According to the ministry, the committee’s formation “should also pave the way for the disarmament of Hamas and the return of a reformed Palestinian Authority to Gaza,” a move it said is necessary to “restore a credible political horizon for the realization of a Palestinian state living in peace and security alongside Israel.”
France said it “remains committed” and “will contribute to the implementation of the next steps of the peace plan in conjunction with its partners.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment