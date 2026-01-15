403
Uganda Heads to Polls for Presidential, Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Ugandans began casting ballots Thursday in high-stakes presidential and parliamentary elections, with long lines forming as voting opened across the country.
More than 21 million registered voters are expected to choose the next president along with 353 directly elected lawmakers and 146 district women representatives.
The Electoral Commission, Uganda’s election authority, said polling stations were scheduled to open at 7:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and close at 4:00 p.m. (1300 GMT).
However, by 9:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), voting had not started in several areas of the capital Kampala and in the eastern border city of Jinja. Local reports cited missing ballot papers and malfunctioning biometric voter verification machines.
The polls are being held under a nationwide internet shutdown, raising concerns about transparency and communication. On Tuesday, the Uganda Communications Commission ordered the blackout to "protect national security, public safety and public order."
Eight candidates are contesting the presidency, including long-time leader Yoweri Museveni, who is seeking a seventh five-year term. His most prominent challenger is opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi, widely known as Bobi Wine, a former pop star turned politician.
Under rules set by the Electoral Commission, a presidential candidate must secure more than 50 percent of the vote to win outright.
The Parliament of Uganda consists of 529 seats. In addition to the 353 directly elected lawmakers and 146 district women representatives chosen Thursday, 30 seats are filled indirectly on later dates through special electoral colleges. These represent the army (10 seats), youths (5), elders (5), labor unions (5), and people with disabilities (5).
