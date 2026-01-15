Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall Metro Station Expansion: RTA Signs Agreement To Begin Project

One of Dubai Metro's busiest stations is set for a major expansion, with Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station increasing its passenger capacity by 65 per cent. The project will raise hourly capacity from 7,250 to 12,320 passengers and increase daily handling capacity to up to 220,000, easing pressure during peak periods such as New Year's Eve and major holidays.

While the expansion plan was first announced in June last year, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday signed an agreement with Emaar Properties to implement the project in response to what authorities described as the“sustained growth in passenger demand”, particularly during national and religious holidays and major occasions.

The pressure on the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall station is most visible during New Year's Eve celebrations, when RTA transports millions across the city. During New Year's Eve 2026, the Dubai Metro carried more than 1.24 million passengers on the Red and Green Lines, underscoring the strain placed on key stations serving Downtown Dubai during major events.

The expansion project will increase the station's total area from 6,700 square metres to 8,500. Works include enhancing station entrances and pedestrian bridges to facilitate smoother passenger access, expanding concourse and platform areas and adding new escalators and lifts. Entry gates will be separated from exit gates to improve passenger flow, alongside an increase in the number of fare gates and expanded commercial areas. The project also includes integration with public transport services and other mobility modes.

The agreement was signed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, and Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar and Noon and Chairman of Eagle Hills, on the sidelines of the Dubai World Project Management Forum.

Speaking at the signing, Al Tayer noted that the station is one of the most important on the Dubai Metro network due to its location near Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai, adding that it recorded a 7.5 per cent growth in passenger numbers over the past five years.

According to the RTA, ridership at Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station has grown steadily since its opening in 2010, rising from 6.13 million passengers in 2013 to 7.885 million in 2019. Passenger numbers exceeded 10.2 million in 2023 and rose further to more than 10.57 million in 2024, reflecting sustained growth in usage.

“The expansion of Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station represents a strategic investment at the heart of Dubai's urban core, where tourism and economic activity are most concentrated. The project underscores RTA's commitment to proactive infrastructure capable of accommodating the rapid growth in population and visitor numbers, while enhancing traffic flow and ensuring smoother mobility during peak periods and major occasions,” Al Tayer said.