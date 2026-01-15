403
Canada’s PM Kicks Off China Visit
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney began a four-day trip to China on Wednesday, the first visit by a Canadian leader since 2017, according to video released by Chinese state media.
After landing in Beijing, Carney wrote on X, the U.S.-based social media platform: "The relationship between Canada and China has created opportunities and prosperity on both sides of the Pacific. We’re ready to build a new partnership — one that builds on the best of our past, and responds to the challenges of today."
Carney’s itinerary includes meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and senior officials from both government and business circles. A statement from Ottawa said talks will focus on “trade, energy, agriculture, and international security.”
China’s Foreign Ministry voiced expectations for the visit, with a spokesperson saying Beijing hopes the two nations will “step up dialogue and communication, enhance political trust, expand practical cooperation, properly handle differences, address each other’s concerns, and consolidate turnout in ties.”
Canada and China established diplomatic relations in 1970. By the end of 2024, bilateral trade between the two countries had reached roughly $67 billion.
