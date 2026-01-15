403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Trade Balance Posts USD25.39B Deficit
(MENAFN) Britain's trade shortfall contracted to £18.9 billion ($25.39 billion) during November, marking an improvement from the preceding month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported Friday.
Market analysts had projected the monthly imbalance would reach £20.3 billion for November.
The nation's outbound shipments totaled £31.4 billion, advancing 1.9% compared to October, while incoming goods hit £50.3 billion, declining 1.1%.
Merchandise sent to European Union nations reached £15 billion, gaining 2.8% from the prior month, whereas purchases arrived at £27.1 billion, increasing 1.1%, producing a shortfall of £12.1 billion.
Britain's trade gap with countries outside the EU stood at £6.8 billion, with outbound commerce growing 1.1% to £16.3 billion and inbound goods plummeting 3.6% to £23.2 billion.
Shipments to America plunged 10.4% or £500 million throughout November, attributed to a £500 million decrease in chemical exports connected to reduced pharmaceutical product and inorganic chemical sales.
"The value of goods exports to the United States have remained relatively low since the introduction of tariffs in April," the office said in a statement.
Simultaneously, purchases from America also tumbled 12.3% or £900 million, primarily driven by a £700 million drop in material manufacturing imports linked to diminished non-ferrous metal acquisitions.
"Non-ferrous metals include silver, platinum and palladium bullion bars, which are components of precious metals. Imports of non-ferrous metals from the United States fell by £0.7 billion in November 2025, following a new high in silver prices in October 2025," it added.
Market analysts had projected the monthly imbalance would reach £20.3 billion for November.
The nation's outbound shipments totaled £31.4 billion, advancing 1.9% compared to October, while incoming goods hit £50.3 billion, declining 1.1%.
Merchandise sent to European Union nations reached £15 billion, gaining 2.8% from the prior month, whereas purchases arrived at £27.1 billion, increasing 1.1%, producing a shortfall of £12.1 billion.
Britain's trade gap with countries outside the EU stood at £6.8 billion, with outbound commerce growing 1.1% to £16.3 billion and inbound goods plummeting 3.6% to £23.2 billion.
Shipments to America plunged 10.4% or £500 million throughout November, attributed to a £500 million decrease in chemical exports connected to reduced pharmaceutical product and inorganic chemical sales.
"The value of goods exports to the United States have remained relatively low since the introduction of tariffs in April," the office said in a statement.
Simultaneously, purchases from America also tumbled 12.3% or £900 million, primarily driven by a £700 million drop in material manufacturing imports linked to diminished non-ferrous metal acquisitions.
"Non-ferrous metals include silver, platinum and palladium bullion bars, which are components of precious metals. Imports of non-ferrous metals from the United States fell by £0.7 billion in November 2025, following a new high in silver prices in October 2025," it added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment